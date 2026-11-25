Jude Bellingham scored a spectacular volley to inspire Real Madrid to a 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven. The win maintains their perfect Champions League record and highlights ongoing contract negotiations.

Real Madrid secured a decisive 5-1 victory against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday evening, fueled by a remarkable individual performance from Jude Bellingham. The match, which took place at the Bernabeu, saw the Spanish giants overcome a halftime deficit to completely dominate the latter stages of the game. This result keeps Real Madrid atop the Champions League league phase standings with an unblemished record for the season.

Bellingham Breaks Deadlock With Spectacular Strike

Jude Bellingham entered the pitch as a substitute to rest his legs before the second half, a tactical move implemented by Jose Mourinho. Fifteen minutes into his appearance, the England international altered the complexion of the match entirely. From a distance of approximately 25 yards outside the box, Bellingham controlled a loose ball with his left foot and immediately flicked it upward with his right boot. He then struck the ball with the outside of his right foot, sending a precise volley into the far corner of the net past PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Also read Real Madrid Finalizing Jude Bellingham Contract Extension Until 2031

The goal shifted the momentum immediately, making the score 2-1 in favor of the hosts. Bellingham later described the finish as the best goal of his career. He explained that the ball had popped up nicely for him and that he chose to use the outside of his boot for a controlled strike rather than a powerful smash. This assessment was shared by his teammates, who acknowledged the technical difficulty and impact of the shot.

Mourinho and Valverde Praise Midfield Transformation

José Mourinho highlighted the immediate difference Jude Bellingham made to the team's performance. The manager stated that Bellingham provided qualities that were missing during the first half when Real Madrid struggled to maintain possession behind the PSV midfield. Fede Valverde, who scored the equalizing goal shortly before Bellingham's strike, added that the midfielder brought a sense of tranquility and control to the team's play. Valverde noted that they had been struggling to keep the ball before Bellingham's introduction changed the dynamic.

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PSV had taken a deserved lead in the 32nd minute through captain Ivan Perisic. The 37-year-old Dutch international ignored the protests from the crowd and the referee to confidently convert a penalty, sending Thibaut Courtois the wrong way. Before halftime, PSV nearly doubled their advantage when Kodai Sano had an unmarked header glance off the target, showing that the visitors were causing significant problems for the home defense.

Real Madrid Extend Lead and Maintain Perfect Record

After Bellingham's goal, Real Madrid completely took control of the match. Kylian Mbappe extended his scoring streak to seven consecutive Champions League appearances by converting a pass from Arda Guler. The French forward was left unmarked following a loose pass in the PSV defense, further exposing the visitors' defensive frailties. The final result confirmed Real Madrid's dominance and their status as favorites in the current competition.

Beyond the pitch, significant developments are occurring regarding Jude Bellingham's future at the club. Reports indicate that the 23-year-old is in advanced talks to extend his contract until 2031. His current deal, understood to be worth approximately £12.5 million a year after tax, runs until 2029. Real Madrid are eager to secure his long-term future and improve his terms to match those of Vinicius Jr, who recently agreed to a new deal reputedly worth around £500,000 a week after tax.