Jude Bellingham opens up about his lack of basic life skills and his pride in England's third-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has publicly confessed that his intense dedication to professional football has left him unable to perform basic domestic tasks such as cooking or driving. The 23-year-old Real Madrid star explained that his schedule is so demanding that he relies entirely on friends, family, and household staff to manage daily responsibilities. He acknowledged that while he feels mature within the context of his nearly 400 football games, he lacks maturity in general life skills. Bellingham noted that he neglects learning these basics because he works hard every day, a struggle he admits is common for many young adults in their early twenties.

Bellingham's admission comes as he reflects on England's historic performance in the 2026 World Cup, where the team finished in third place. This result marks England's best finish in the tournament since their victory in 1966, ending a sixty-year wait for such a milestone. The midfielder played a crucial role in this success, helping his national team reach the final stages of the competition. He described the World Cup as the single best experience of his life, stating that he consciously decided to enjoy the rare opportunity while it lasted. He emphasized that such tournaments do not come around often, making the moment uniquely special for him and the nation.

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The 2026 World Cup final drew a massive array of global celebrities to the New York New Jersey Stadium to witness the match between Spain and Argentina. The atmosphere was described as electric, with high-profile figures from music, film, and sports gathering to support their favorite teams. Among the attendees, Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted watching the game in stylish sunglasses, while Florence Pugh watched the action from the Raising Cane's suite. Julia Garner, an Emmy-winning actor, observed Spain compete from inside the Casamigos suite during the July 19 final match.

Comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart also made a public appearance at the stadium to support the teams during the high-stakes match. Rapper Drake and tennis star Carlos Alcaraz were seen hanging out inside the Nike suite on July 19. The event highlighted the widespread cultural impact of the tournament, blending high-level sports with elite entertainment. Dune star showed off his Spanish pride while posing on the FIFA Gold Carpet ahead of the match. Additionally, Christina Aguilera performed in front of a large crowd at the Michelob ULTRA Pitchside Club event in New York City.

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Entertainment extended beyond the stadium with K-pop group BTS delivering an energetic performance of their hit song Dynamite during the halftime show. This marked the first-ever World Cup halftime show, adding a new layer of musical spectacle to the tournament. Other celebrities attended pre-match parties and panels throughout the final week. Singer Tate McRae and TikToker Alix Earle hung out with the Raising Cane's CEO at a pre-match party at Zero Bond in New York City on July 18. The Bachelor Nation stars also enjoyed the Jameson House of GOAL party in New York City on the same date.

The celebrity presence underscored the global reach of England's campaign and Bellingham's personal brand. Bellingham mentioned that he has seen many people express how proud they are to be English during this tournament. His natural talents have brought him to the World Cup twice, in 2022 and 2026, solidifying his status as a key figure in English soccer. While he admits he needs to learn life skills eventually, he remains focused on his career on the pitch for now. He is confident that there will be a time and place for him to master these basics later in life. For now, his legacy is defined by his on-field achievements and his connection with fans who relate to his humble admission about everyday skills.