Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham stops a male reporter from interrupting BBC journalist Elizabeth Conway after scoring a stunning volley against PSV Eindhoven.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has received widespread acclaim for his conduct in the mixed zone following the team's 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday. The England international stopped a male reporter from interrupting BBC journalist Elizabeth Conway, allowing her to complete her interview after he had scored what he described as the best goal of his career.

Bellingham Defends Conway in Mixed Zone

Jude Bellingham intervened when a male reporter attempted to cut in on Elizabeth Conway during her post-match interview. The incident occurred shortly after Bellingham scored a spectacular volley in the second half of the match against PSV. Conway had asked her first question regarding his thoughts during the strike, and was preparing to ask a follow-up about his current form when the interruption occurred.

Also read Jude Bellingham Scores Stunning Volley as Real Madrid Defeat PSV Eindhoven

"Sorry, she's got one more," Bellingham said, pointing to the BBC reporter to encourage her to continue. He waited patiently for Conway to finish her question about whether he felt he was in the best form of his life. This moment was later shared on social media by Conway, who praised Bellingham's class and professionalism, noting that he simply waited for her to finish her questions.

Goal Details and Team Impact

The context for the interview was Bellingham's stunning performance, which included a spectacular goal from outside the box. He collected a loose ball approximately 25 yards from the PSV goal, controlled it with his left foot, flicked it up with his right, and volleyed it into the far corner. Bellingham described the strike as the best goal of his life and credited it with giving Real Madrid control of the game as the second goal of the night.

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Jose Mourinho praised Bellingham's impact, stating that the midfielder changed the game and provided the team with what they lacked in the first half. Teammate Fede Valverde added that Bellingham's presence gave the squad the tranquility needed to control possession. Bellingham also set up Vinicius Jr for Real Madrid's fifth goal, further highlighting his contribution to the victory.

Contract Extension and Future Outlook

Bellingham's contract extension talks with Real Madrid are in advanced stages, with the club aiming to tie the 23-year-old down until 2031. Current reports indicate that the new deal would significantly improve his current terms, which are understood to be worth around £12.5 million a year after tax. The updated contract is expected to place him on par with Vinicius Jr, who agreed to a new deal valued at approximately £500,000 a week after tax last summer.

The focus now shifts to Bellingham's immediate future on the pitch. He emphasized that his mentality is centered on the next game, stating that his last performance does not matter as much as preparing for upcoming challenges. This approach aligns with Real Madrid's strategy to secure their key players and maintain their competitive edge in European football.