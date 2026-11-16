Jude Bellingham Celebrates England's 3-2 Win Over Spain With Girlfriend Ashlyn Castro

Jude Bellingham and girlfriend Ashlyn Castro made a rare public appearance as England ended Spain's 43-game unbeaten run with a dramatic 3-2 Nations League victory.

Jude Bellingham shared a rare public moment with girlfriend Ashlyn Castro on Sunday as England secured a stunning 3-2 victory over world champions Spain in the Nations League. The Real Madrid midfielder and the California model were seen celebrating together inside the stadium after the final whistle, marking a rare joint appearance for the couple who have largely kept their relationship private since being linked in early 2025. Bellingham, 21, wore a beaming smile as he embraced Castro, who is a 28-year-old social media influencer with over one million Instagram followers, and his father, Mark, in the stands.

England Ends Spain Historic 43-Game Unbeaten Run

England ended Spain's historic 43-game unbeaten run with a thrilling 3-2 victory at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. The Three Lions established dominance early, romping to a 3-0 lead with a superb display before the hour mark. Although the Spanish team mounted a fierce late comeback with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, England held on through a backs-to-the-wall effort in the closing stages, aided by fine saves from Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford.

Also read Thomas Tuchel Names James Trafford as England Keeper for Spain Clash

Red Card Adds Drama to Nations League Clash

The match became increasingly tense when England's Elliot Anderson was shown a red card in the 63rd minute, reducing the team to ten men. This pivotal moment forced the English squad to defend their lead under intense pressure from the Spanish attack. Despite the numerical disadvantage, England's resilience shone through, preventing the world champions from completing the comeback and securing a crucial win that separated them from Spain in Group C by goal difference.

Jude Bellingham's Stellar Performance and Media Praise

Jude Bellingham was at the heart of England's performance, displaying the determination and physical prowess that have defined his rise to the top of world football. Spanish newspaper AS highlighted his impact, noting that he stepped onto the pitch with a clear intent to make a statement against the rivals of his club team, Real Madrid. The publication emphasized that Bellingham exuded football in every movement, proving his unstoppable ascent and crucial role in the team's tactical setup during this high-stakes encounter.

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Bellingham Family Achieves International Milestone

The victory also marked a proud international break for the Bellingham family, extending their legacy in English football. Jude's 21-year-old younger brother, Jobe, earned his first England call-up last week, bringing the siblings within a step of becoming the first brothers to play for England since Gary and Phil Neville 17 years ago. While Jobe stayed on Thomas Tuchel's bench as an unused substitute due to the late call-up, his presence in the squad adds another layer of significance to Jude's standout performance on the pitch.

Next Steps for England in Nations League Quarter-Finals

England will now pause their campaign, having topped Group C, and will not play again until the Nations League quarter-finals kick off next spring. The team's focus will shift to preparing for these knockout stages, with the final scheduled for the summer if they progress. The victory over Spain not only secured their position at the top of the group but also provided a massive confidence boost for Thomas Tuchel's side as they look to build momentum toward the eventual final.