Jude Bellingham Admits He Does Not Feel Mature Outside Football

Jude Bellingham tells Vogue he feels mature on the pitch after nearly 400 games, but not in everyday life, where he admits he cannot cook or drive.

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has admitted that he does not feel mature, despite being labelled as mature from a young age. The 23-year-old made the admission in an interview with Vogue, which accompanied a fashion photoshoot for the magazine.

Bellingham broke onto the professional scene at 16 and spent his formative years under intense public attention. He has been praised for his level head and confident public speaking, but he says his total focus on football has left gaps in other areas of his life, such as cooking and driving.

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Jude Bellingham on Football Maturity and Everyday Life

Jude Bellingham says he feels mature in a football context, but not in his personal life. He based the football view on having played nearly 400 games for his clubs and country.

Speaking to Vogue, Bellingham said he feels mature in football because of his experience, but in a life context he does not feel that mature right now. He added that he is good at his job, but that everything else is not that great.

Bellingham said he relies on his friends and family to help with everyday tasks, naming a chef, a cleaner and his mum among the people who help him. He admitted he has probably neglected learning some of the more basic things after working hard every day and all day.

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He also said he is sure there will be a time and a place to learn those skills later, suggesting that his current priority remains his career on the pitch.

Competitive Spirit and the Role Model Responsibility

Jude Bellingham plays with a fierce competitive spirit on the pitch, but he says he is aware of his responsibility to behave well away from football. He has said for a long time that he wants to be a gentleman off the pitch.

Bellingham told Vogue that players cannot simply behave however they want while still representing a city or a country every time they wear the shirt. He explained that players are looked up to by the next generation, whether they like it or not.

The Real Madrid star said he prefers to see that responsibility as a privilege rather than a burden. He wants his conduct to inspire younger fans who follow him.

Bellingham is in a relationship with American influencer and model Ashlyn Castro, according to the same interview coverage. His role as a public figure has grown alongside his football career.

Vogue Photoshoot Draws on 1960s and 1970s Style Icons

The Vogue photoshoot showcases a sense of style that Bellingham says is rooted in his admiration for iconic figures from the 1960s and 1970s. He named Elvis Presley, Michael Caine and the James Bond films of that era as key influences.

The magazine cover shows Bellingham in a dark brown suit and coat with wide lapels, paired with a bright orange cardigan. In another image, he wears a herringbone overcoat and white chino shorts.

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In a more casual look, Bellingham pairs a vintage Adidas sweater with pinstripe trousers. In a separate picture, he holds up his green provisional driving licence, a direct reference to the driving skills he admits he is still developing.

England Squad Selection and Jobe Bellingham Call-Up

Jude Bellingham has been selected in the England squad for upcoming internationals against Croatia and Spain, and his younger brother Jobe has joined him in the camp. Jobe was called up from the England Under-21s.

Under Jose Mourinho at the Bernabeu this season, Jude Bellingham has scored four goals and provided four assists in LaLiga. Real Madrid are three points behind Barcelona in the title race.

England manager Tuchel said last Friday that the relationship with Bellingham had been up and down, but that the two are now in a good place. Tuchel said he loves coaching Bellingham and described him as a top, very influential player.

Tuchel said Bellingham would not perform at that level if he were not feeling comfortable. He also said the player is happy to come into camp, happy with his role and fully invested, and that having both brothers in the squad is the next step.

On Jobe, Tuchel said Jude had always wanted to play alongside his brother for England and had repeatedly told him to watch Jobe because he was good enough to make it. Tuchel said Jobe had watched training early in his reign and that the brothers had discussed it would be nice to share the squad one day.

Tuchel described Jobe as very kind and polite, and said everyone will compare the two brothers, which Jobe has to live with. He noted that the brothers look similar and move alike, but that Jobe is more defensive and the two have different characters.