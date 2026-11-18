Judd Apatow directs and produces a new comedy starring Glen Powell about a country star's downfall and comeback. Filming in Georgia wraps June 2026 with Universal Pictures handling distribution.

Upcoming comedy film production is underway for a new project directed by Judd Apatow and starring Glen Powell. The story follows a country music star whose career collapses after a false rumor. Universal Pictures will handle distribution for the movie, which blends humor with music industry insights.

The Story Of Aubrey King And His Downfall

The plot centers on Aubrey King, a successful country musician whose life unravels overnight. An online rumor falsely accuses him of cheating on his pop-star girlfriend, Missy. This scandal throws his stardom into an abyss, forcing him to make drastic life changes. His manager urges him to step away from the spotlight to rebuild his image.

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Aubrey decides to return to college to complete the degree he left unfinished. This move allows him to step back from the chaos of fame. He aims to build his career from the ground up during this period of isolation. The narrative explores the challenges of modern dating and excessive fame.

Creative Team And Cast Details

Judd Apatow directs the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with star Glen Powell. Apatow and Powell also produce the film alongside Dan Cohen and Kevin Misher. Eric Steelberg serves as the film's cinematographer for the production. Powell has a history of such roles, having written and produced Hit Man and Chad Powers.

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The ensemble cast includes Vanessa Bayer, Tig Notaro, and Kumail Nanjiani. Aubrey develops a new relationship with the character played by Vanessa Bayer during his time in college. The supporting cast also features Leanne Morgan, Atsuko Okatsuka, and Chris Fleming. Other announced actors include Mike Birbiglia, Big Fella, Jillian Evanoff, and Kasey Short.

Production Schedule And Filming Locations

Principal photography began in April 2026 and continued through June. The production team filmed across Georgia to capture the right atmosphere. Specific locations included Macon, Evans County, and Savannah. These settings help ground the story in the country music culture it depicts.

The film is another project in which Powell serves as both a star and a writer-producer. This collaboration highlights his growing influence behind the camera as well as in front of it. The production has wrapped its filming phase, preparing for post-production.

Future Distribution And Industry Context

Universal Pictures handles the distribution duties for this musical comedy. The studio is expected to market the film to fans of both Apatow comedies and country music. The story explores relationship challenges that come with excessive fame. It promises to offer a fresh look at the entertainment industry.

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Manoj Chekkilla is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media covering this story. He has over four years of experience across the entertainment and gaming industries. His reporting focuses on breaking entertainment news and industry trends. This article covers the intersection of pop culture and film production details.