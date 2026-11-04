Juanes Unveils 25-Year Greatest Hits Album '25' with Major Label Release

Juanes releases '25', a comprehensive greatest hits collection celebrating 25 years of music, available on digital platforms, CD, and vinyl starting November 6.

Universal Music Latino is set to release a major retrospective compilation titled 25 on Friday, November 6. This comprehensive greatest hits album, simply named after the milestone year, celebrates the twenty-five-year career of Juanes, one of the most influential figures in Latin music history. The release coincides with a quarter-century of global dominance for the Colombia n superstar, marking a significant moment in his artistic journey.

Album Composition and Release Formats

The compilation features a curated selection of Juanes number ones on the Hot Latin Songs chart, ensuring fans can access his most recognizable hits in one place. Key tracks included in the collection are La Camisa Negra, Nada Valgo Sin Tu Amor, and Me Enamora. These songs represent the peaks of his commercial success and cultural impact over the last two and a half decades. The album will be available across all major digital streaming platforms simultaneously with its physical release.

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In addition to digital access, collectors and audiophiles can purchase the set in physical formats, including CDs and vinyl records. This multi-format strategy ensures that the release appeals to both casual listeners who stream music daily and dedicated fans who prefer tangible media. The wide availability reflects the global scale of Juanes fanbase and the enduring popularity of his discography across different markets and demographics.

Artist Reflections and Label Endorsement

Juanes expressed deep gratitude for the longevity of his career and the support of his audience in an official statement regarding the project. He stated that it has been 25 years of music and counting, thanking fans for the joy they have provided and for accompanying him every step of the way. He emphasized that his heartfelt thanks goes to all his fans for ensuring that his songs continue to travel through time, noting that they always breathe life into his music.

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Angel Kaminsky, president of A&R and artist relations at Universal Latin America and Iberian Peninsula, provided context on the significance of the release from a corporate and cultural perspective. Kaminsky noted that over the past 25 years, Juanes has broken down borders through his guitar and songwriting, bringing the essence of Colombia to the world. He described the artist as someone who redefined rock and Latin roots, positioning the album as a journey through the evolution of cultural identity rather than just a greatest hits collection.

Historical Achievements and Discography

The accolades attributed to Juanes highlight his status as one of the most established and revered Latin artists of his generation. Born and raised in Medellín, Colombia, he has secured a winning record that includes 25 Latin Grammys, four Grammys, and more than 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards. His chart-topping tracks extend beyond the hits on this new compilation, including Volverte a Ver, Fotografía in collaboration with Nelly Furtado, and Gotas de Agua Dulce.

The album also features tracks that illustrate the evolution of his musical style, such as Para Tu Amor, which led a specific chart in 2007. Listeners will find Fíjate Bien on the album, a track that spoke to Colombia social hardships and garnered seven Latin Grammy nominations, leading to Juanes earning best new artist of the year. The inclusion of Yerbatero and Fuego showcases his exploration of fusions involving distinctive folkloric influences combined with contemporary production and dance music elements.

Recent Ventures and Cultural Impact

Continuing his artistic evolution, the compilation includes La Luz and Ojalá from his 12th album, Ojalá Que Llueva Café, which saw a return to organic rock roots meshed with deep introspective songwriting. This recent work garnered his 50th and 51st Latin Grammy nominations this year, demonstrating that his creative output remains highly active and critically acclaimed. The release of 25 serves as a bridge between his foundational work and his current experimental phases.

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Beyond music, Juanes remains a prominent cultural voice in Colombia. This year, he appeared on the June cover of Fíjate Bien along with fellow Colombian artists Camilo, Carlos Vives, and Fonseca. Their feature discussed the FIFA World Cup, fatherhood, and the spirit of their country, reinforcing his role as a national icon. The upcoming release of 25 cements his legacy while inviting new listeners to explore the breadth of his influential career.