Juan Soto's Lineup Spot With the Mets Remains Unclear

The Mets are still deciding on Juan Soto's ideal batting position in their lineup, with the second and third spots being the frontrunners. The decision will likely hinge on Brandon Nimmo's role in the order and the manager's desire to maximize the team's offensive potential.

Many Mets fans have been eagerly anticipating the moment Juan Soto takes the field for his new team, picturing potential lineup configurations and his optimal batting position. Last season, Soto flourished (as he always does) hitting second in the lineup behind Aaron Judge, delivering an MVP-caliber performance. However, when asked about his designated spot in the Mets ' lineup, the 26-year-old remained undecided.

'We've talked, but we haven't come up with something yet,' Soto said during Sunday's press conference. 'We gotta keep talking about it, but I think we are on the same page. Wherever he needs me, I'll be there.'The Mets have already solidified Francisco Lindor as their leadoff hitter, following his remarkable success from that position last year. This leaves two likely spots for Soto: second or third in the batting order. Historically, he's found more success batting third, boasting a .288/.438/.548 slash line compared to .268/.407/.483 when hitting second. However, his strong performance batting second last season suggests he's equally comfortable in that position.The key factor determining Soto's final spot comes down to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder experimented outside the top spot in 2024, hitting third for 37 games. With Lindor anchored at leadoff, Nimmo's return to the second spot seems plausible. Nimmo's exceptional plate discipline and on-base skills could once again make him an effective table-setter. Soto's history of success in the third spot also lends itself to moving Nimmo back to second, allowing Soto to be followed by Pete Alonso hitting cleanup and Mark Vientos batting fifth. This lineup formation would create a formidable heart of the order. Although the season is fast approaching, manager Carlos Mendoza still has time to refine the lineup during the first few weeks. Soto is likely to get opportunities at both the second and third positions. If the decision to move Lindor to leadoff last year (which occurred on May 18) serves as a precedent, then a decision regarding Soto's lineup placement could be made around Memorial Day.





