Juan Mata has officially retired from professional football at age 38, ending a decorated career that included Champions League titles and a World Cup win with Spain.

Spanish football legend Juan Mata has announced his retirement from professional play at the age of 38, bringing an end to a highly decorated career that spanned over two decades. The former midfielder, who recently concluded his playing days with Melbourne Victory in Australia's A-League, made the emotional announcement on November 18, 2026. Mata shared a poignant video message filmed inside a dressing room, set to the sound of Elvis Presley's 'Now or Never', where he symbolically hung his boots on a hook to bid farewell to the sport he loved.

Mata Wins World Cup and European Championship

Juan Mata secured his place in history as a key member of the Spanish national team that won the 2010 World Cup. He further cemented his legacy by scoring in Spain's victorious 2012 European Championship final against Italy. Although he began his youth development at Real Madrid's academy, his senior professional journey truly took off when he moved to Valencia in 2007. During his time at Valencia, Mata made 174 appearances and helped the club win the Copa del Rey before his high-profile transfer to the English Premier League.

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Champions League Glory With Chelsea and Manchester United

Mata's move to Chelsea in 2011 marked the beginning of a golden era for the club, where he won the FA Cup and the Champions League in his first season. He continued his success by winning the Europa League with Chelsea in his second season. A falling out with then-manager Jose Mourinho eventually led to his transfer to Manchester United. Mata reunited with Mourinho at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018, adding another Europa League title to his collection during his time with the Red Devils.

Farewell Messages From Former Teammates and Clubs

The announcement triggered an outpouring of tributes from former clubs and teammates who recognized Mata's impact on and off the pitch. Manchester United posted a message on X stating, 'Great player, better person,' while Chelsea echoed the sentiment with, 'So many special memories. Thank you, Juan.' Former Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia and teammates such as Ander Herrera, Ashley Young, Santi Cazorla, and Mario Suarez also sent personal messages of congratulations. Manchester City star Vivianne Miedema praised Mata for changing football both on and off the pitch.

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Post-Playing Ventures and Business Investments

Following his retirement, Juan Mata is set to expand his role in the football world through various business and ownership ventures. He is currently a co-owner of Melbourne Victory and plans to chair a football committee at the club. His investment portfolio is diverse, including stakes in Spanish club Real Oviedo, San Diego FC in Major League Soccer, and Formula One's Alpine racing team. Additionally, alongside Italy icon Giorgio Chiellini, Mata invests in Mercury/13, a women's multi-club ownership group that focuses on FC Como Women.

Media Roles and Philanthropic Contributions

Beyond his investments, Juan Mata has remained active in media as a respected pundit. He served as a commentator for ITV during the recent World Cup and contributed to BBC Sport coverage of the 2024 European Championship. Mata is also widely recognized for his charitable work, having been awarded an MBE in June 2025 for his philanthropy. In 2017, he pledged one percent of his salary to Common Goal, a movement that supports various football charities around the globe.