Juan Hernandez bags 2 stakes, 4 wins at Santa Anita

The jockey gets favorite Mizumi home in the Summertime Oaks and 5-1 Freedom’s Not Free up late in the Daytona Stakes.

Baoma Corp.’s Mizumi and jockey Juan Hernandez win the Grade III $100,000 Summertime Oaks Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA. The 3-year-old daughter of Justify is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

Jockey Juan Hernandez capped a four-win day by helping Bob Baffert-trained Mizumi to stay undefeated in the Summertime Oaks at Santa Anita on Saturday. Mizumi , a 3-year-old filly by Justify, didn’t make her first start until May but became a Grade III winner in her second race after putting away runnerup Wolf Hill in the stretch of the 1-1/16-mile Summertime Oaks.

It was the first stakes victory at Santa Anita since March for Baffert, who moved many of his best horses to Kentucky this spring. Earlier Saturday, Hernandez got Freedom’s Not Free up in the final stride to edge Sumter in the Grade III Daytona Stakes, the Mark Glatt-trained 4-year-old colt’s first start in more than nine months and first victory in more than a year.

The battle to be leading jockey in the Hollywood Meet portion of the Santa Anita season remains close with the Sunday and Monday cards remaining. Armando Ayuso leads Antonio Fresu, 31 wins to 30. Hernandez is third with 27. Rosario moved into fourth with 23.





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICE Deportees Woman Who Attempted to Fraudulently Transfer Newborn Baby to Settle Smuggling DebtA 28-year-old Mexican national, Maria Lidia Valle-Hernandez, was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after attempting to fraudulently transfer her newborn baby to another individual to settle a debt with smugglers. The scheme was uncovered at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, where Valle-Hernandez registered under a false name. The investigation involved collaboration between local law enforcement, ICE, and the hospital staff, leading to Valle-Hernandez's deportation.

Read more »

Santa Monica police are upping patrols during 2026 FIFA World CupAlthough Santa Monica isn't hosting any matches, the police department says fans will gather around the city for activations and community events.

Read more »

Former SpaceX welder expected to become a millionaire after historic IPOJuan Hernandez, a former SpaceX employee who owns 6,500 company shares, could see his wealth balloon by as much as $880,000.

Read more »

We spoke with Ingrid Hernandez about the work she does, all by handFeel beautiful inside and out with handcrafted jewelry pieces from Two H Jewelry. Owner Ingrid Hernandez was here with a sneak peek at her new floral collection

Read more »