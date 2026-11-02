Juan Atkins Found Unresponsive in Mexico City Hotel Room

Techno pioneer Juan Atkins was found unresponsive in his Mexico City hotel on October 31. Tributes pour in from global artists honoring the Detroit legend.

Electronic music icon Juan Atkins was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room in Mexico City on Saturday, October 31. The incident occurred just prior to his scheduled performance at the YuYu Cine Club, a venue that was set to host the legendary producer and composer.

Pioneering Detroit Techno Legacy

Atkins achieved global recognition as a core member of the Belleville Three, a groundbreaking trio formed alongside Kevin Saunderson and Derrick May in the 1980s. This collective is widely credited with creating the techno genre in Detroit during its formative years. Atkins also collaborated with producer Richard Davis to form the electronic duo Cybotron. The group released their debut album in 1983, which later served as a sample for Missy Elliott's 2005 hit "Lose Control." Operating under the alias Model 500, Atkins secured a chart position at No. 36 on Dance Singles Sales in 1985 with the track "No UFO's." His extensive catalog established the foundational sounds of modern dance music.

Also read Juan Atkins, Godfather of Detroit Techno, Dies at 64

Global Tributes and Industry Reactions

Fellow techno legend Kenny Larkin issued a statement honoring Atkins, writing, "Juan invented techno there is no debate. We lost another Black dance music innovator. It is a devastating loss for Detroit and the techno community as a whole. May you find your cosmic cars in heaven." Larkin emphasized that Atkins' work influenced every individual involved in contemporary techno production. DJ Minx, another Detroit icon, shared a photograph of herself with Atkins. She stated, "He taught us. He showed us the way. He put his heart into every beat dropped and every track produced." Minx credited Atkins with inspiring her role as the voice on WGPR's Deep Space Radio and described his legacy as a gift that will be cherished for the rest of their lives.

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Connections to Berlin and Frankfurt

Sven Väth, a prominent figure in the European electronic scene, posted a tribute on Instagram alongside a lengthy note expressing disbelief at the heartbreaking news. Väth described Atkins as a true visionary and founding father of electronic music who helped shape its future. He highlighted how Atkins used Cybotron, Model 500, and his Metroplex label to lay the groundwork for modern techno. Väth noted that Atkins helped build a musical bridge between Detroit and Berlin, with Tresor becoming a vital part of that connection. He recalled opening the doors at the Omen club in Frankfurt to Detroit pioneers, fostering a crucial cultural exchange that defined their respective scenes. Väth emphasized that Atkins' unique fusion of futuristic sounds, soul, funk, and electronic machines opened doors to a new musical universe.

Influence on Emerging Artists

Artist Tiga shared a photo with Atkins and a five-minute voice note recounting a pivotal moment in his career. Tiga recalled performing at a New Year's Eve party called Heaven in New York on December 31, 1994. The event in Queens attracted approximately 7,000 attendees, marking one of Tiga's first major performances outside Montreal. After Tiga's set, Atkins took the stage and transformed the atmosphere. Tiga described the experience as mind-blowing, noting that Atkins' performance altered his approach to electronic music. He remarked that Atkins' music originally took him to space and beyond, ultimately shaping his life and career. The collective outpouring of respect underscores the profound impact Atkins had on the global music community.