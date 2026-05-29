JTA Plans to Cut Routes and Increase Fares to Balance $17.5 Million Budget Deficit

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is set to eliminate some routes and increase some fares in order to make up for a projected $17.5 million budget deficit in fiscal year 2027.

A Jacksonville family bought a stranger an Uber. Hours later, they learned he was wanted for murder in a triple stabbing Nearly 1,000 crashes in just over 3 years on I-95 in St. Johns County.

What makes the stretch so dangerous? FHP: Man, woman killed when SUV, pick-up truck collide head-on in wrong-way crash on JTB ‘Everybody hatin’: Yearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspension Shooter who killed tow truck driver during vehicle repossession at Jacksonville apartment complex still on the run: JSO– The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is set to eliminate some routes and increase some fares in order to make up for a projected $17.5 million budget deficit in fiscal year 2027, according to a report from our news partners, The Jacksonville Daily Record.

JTA plans to trim services for some of its bus and ReadiRide routes, and shorten hours for its Downtown Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation service. It would also transition ReadiRide service into Uber fares, while increasing bus fares that it had lowered in a pilot program months before. ReadiRide is a shuttle service that users can book by phone, which services door-to-door rides in 14 areas around Duval County. NAVI is the first portion of JTA’s Ultimate Urban Circulator program.

The first phase, which cost $65 million, runs autonomous vehicles along a 3.5-mile route mostly along Bay Street. With a 7-0 vote May 28, JTA’s board of directors approved a $139.2 million FY27 budget, which included the plans to balance the expected deficit. Like the city and other independent authorities, JTA’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 31.

Pending a final review in August, the increased fares would take effect in January 2027, allowing JTA customers to have some time before the end of a six-month fare reduction pilot program Aug. 1. JTA’s service cuts would begin Oct. 1. • $8.37 million by altering the frequency of four bus routes, including all four First Coast Flyer bus routes.

The First Coast Flyer and three other bus routes would see frequency reduced from 20 to 25 minutes, while seven more bus routes would see service reduced from 30 to 60 minutes. • Save $200,000 by offering Uber vouchers in place of ReadiRide service.

San Marco residents look to drainage upgrades as hurricane season nears and rain moves inYearbook quote referencing Fetty Wap rap lyrics leads to St. Johns County principal’s suspensionHurricane season prep: JEA urges Jacksonville customers to trim trees, build supply kits3 killed in domestic violence stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside: JSOTruck driver involved in overturn crash on I-95 in Flagler County awarded $8.6M three years laterMom of teen killed at Burger King reflects on honoring son’s memory after his graduationJacksonville’s new civil rights markers honor Dr. King’s North Florida legacy





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jacksonville Transportation Authority Budget Deficit Route Cuts Fare Increases Public Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BIS Project Agorá Shows Tokenized Payments Cut Settlement RiskBIS two-year project with seven central banks and 40+ institutions delivers prototype settling cross-border payments in seconds, and is now moving to live testing.

Read more »

These Researchers Would Be in Africa Fighting Ebola—but Trump Cut Their FundingThe Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases were launched during the Covid-19 pandemic. The group lost its funding under Trump in part due to conspiracy theories.

Read more »

Why Mike Onwenu's Pay Cut is Major Win for Patriots' Future PlansWe got some contract updates as we close the month of May, this one involving a veteran offensive lineman.

Read more »

Breaking down Texans star Nico Collins’ $17 million raise over next two seasons, $27 million bonus, salary cap impactDetails for Texans wide receiver Nico Collins' adjusted contract

Read more »