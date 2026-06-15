JT Ginn's 3.15 ERA makes him the clear edge as Athletics host Pirates in matchup

Pirates pitcher Jared Jones faces Athletics starter JT Ginn in Sacramento as Pittsburgh looks to climb above .500 and Oakland rides momentum.

Bud Cauley finally gets what he deserves with maiden PGA Tour victory, plus a check-in on US Open expectations World Cup fans can't stop smiling after a massive weekend of fun across the US, time capsules & brisket!

NASCAR sends loud message to America-hating losers, Black driver's controversial paint scheme & drunk Jimmie!

Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup prediction: Why the over on Spain's team total looks like the playAndy Reid addresses whether upcoming Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding is a distraction: 'Can't talk about it' Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović get emotional watching FOX coworker Alexi Lalas react to National Anthem The Athletic bewilderingly celebrates 'Zohran Mamdani sports summer' after New York Knicks win NBA Finals Spurs fan in a Dennis Rodman jersey goes viral trying to fight all of New York after Knicks win the NBA Finals Soccer reporter Giusy Meloni provides vacation coverage outside of World Cup, vintage Penny Lane & MontanaVictor Wembanyama boldly claims Spurs 'dominated' Knicks after losing NBA Finals in five gamesDiamondbacks vs Reds betting preview: Why one pitcher makes Cincinnati the play through five inningsSpurs coach Mitch Johnson dismisses Wembanyama anthem controversy ahead of Knicks-Spurs Game 5Obama casts DOUBT on Trump's Iran dealThe MLB needs a salary floor | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Dan Dakich, Jason Hammer & Dan Zaksheske discuss the upcoming issues that the MLB is facing in their next offseason What a wild weekend.

We saw New York go crazy as the Knicks won the title for the first time in 53 years. We saw Carolina finalize what has been a dominant NHL season. The World Cup had some action begin .

And, we had some guys maul each other on theare .500 and I have to say this is at least a step forward, but won't be enough if they plan to make this team what it could be. They have arguably the best two young assets in the game on their roster. It is possible that it will just take some time for them to figure things out, and learn to win.

However, that doesn't mean their stars will be on the same timeline. I think they have to show their players they are serious about making the postseason this year, and make some moves to add a bat and an arm to the lineup. Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

, on May 18, 2026. In fairness, their hitting hasn't been too much of an issue; they are batting .252. Their pitching needs to step up. Guys like today's starter, Jared Jones, just aren't people to rely on in a playoff race.

Not that Jones isn't good, or can't be, he actually has some good stuff, but his 4.73 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP are fairly in line with where I expect him to be all season. He has only faced one Athletics hitter in his career and held them hitless in two at-bats. The Athletics tested out their eventual home this past weekend. They played in Las Vegas and it was... interesting to say the least.

Yesterday alone the, a team known for allowing runs instead of scoring them, put up 23 runs on the Athletics. The first game in Las Vegas, which was played at the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate stadium, saw 29 runs between the two teams as the Brewers won 15-14 in 12 innings. The good news is that despite all the runs, the Athletics still went 4-2 in those games.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Brandon Lowe celebrates with Konnor Griffin after both scored on a double by Bryan Reynolds off Chicago Cubs pitcher Jordan Wicks during the first inning in Pittsburgh on May 26, 2026. Their bullpen is probably fairly tired for today's game, though. They used four relievers yesterday, which isn't terrible, but does mean potentially limited options. That means they need JT Ginn, the starter for today, to deliver a strong performance.

He is 4-3 for the season with a 3.15 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP, so he has a good chance to give them what they need. In 15 starts this season, he has only allowed three or more earned runs in a game three times. Pirates hitters haven't seen much of him either as they are 2-for-5 against him. This should be a fairly interesting game, but I think Ginn is clearly the more reliable starter.

The total on this game is at 10.5, which, to me, is wild. This game isn't in Las Vegas, this is in Sacramento, so the thin air that carried the ball out of the park the past few days is not a factor. Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom runs after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nev. , on June 8, 2026.

I'll play the under in the game because I just don't see the teams getting to 11 runs. However, I also like the Athletics here. I'm not overly confident in either bet, so I'll just split a unit on the plays rather than risk one on both.

However, I do think the Athletics win this game 4-2 or something of that nature.





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