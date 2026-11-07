JSO: Fatal crash shuts down all lanes of Commonwealth Avenue at Imeson Road

A man died early Saturday morning after a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A man died early Saturday morning after a crash involving a pickup truck and a car on Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. when a Toyota pickup truck driving westbound crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Volkswagen sedan. The impact caused the pickup truck to overturn onto its side, while the Volkswagen came to rest on the side of the road. Police said the driver of the Volkswagen was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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His identity and age have not been released pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital but is cooperating with the investigation. Investigators said both vehicles had only one occupant. JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating what caused the pickup truck to cross into oncoming traffic.

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Police said they are looking into several possible factors, including speed, impairment or distracted driving. Investigators are also working to determine if either driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.