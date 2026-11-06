JSO among 4 agencies selected nationally for DOJ Model Cities Initiative

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been selected as one of four agencies in a new nationwide initiative that will provide nearly $300 million in federal funding to strengthen public safety, the agency said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been selected as one of four agencies in a new nationwide initiative that will provide nearly $300 million in federal funding to strengthen public safety, the agency said.

Sheriff T.K. Waters will discuss the Model Cities Initiative on Friday with federal, state and local partners. JSO said the multiyear effort will support proven policing strategies, expand forensic capabilities and bring new crime-fighting technology to Jacksonville. The funding also will help JSO support law enforcement partners across Northeast Florida.

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News4JAX will livestream the conference where officials will announce the details of the initiative at 11:30 a.m. JSO said Jacksonville has seen a historic decline in violent crime and homicides under Waters’ leadership.

“This is a tremendous honor for Jacksonville and a testament to the progress we have made together in public safety,” Waters said. “It is also a powerful example of what local and federal partners can accomplish when we share a common mission. We are deeply grateful to the Department of Justice for standing shoulder to shoulder with us and investing in the safety of our community.

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This generational investment will allow us to build on our success, strengthen our investigative capabilities, and give our men and women the technology and resources they need to stay a step ahead of criminals. Together, we are committed to making Jacksonville one of the safest cities in America. ” Scheduled participants include U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Waters, U.S. Rep.

John Rutherford, Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr. and State Attorney Melissa Nelson of the Fourth Judicial Circuit.