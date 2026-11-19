JPMorganChase said on Thursday morning that third parties who provide services to the banking giant were the target of a cyberattack.

JPMorganChase said Thursday morning that third parties who provide services to the banking giant were the target of a cyberattack. JPMorganChase said Thursday morning that "third parties who provide services" to the banking giant "were the target of a cyberattack.

" "Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," the statement continued. JPMorganChase, the largest U.S. bank, did not disclose when the cyberattack occurred or name the third-party companies that were targeted.

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"Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring," the company said in its statement.across the nation that affected air travel, email and hotel reservations, and even slowed classified internal communications at the National Security Agency. Top Trump administration officials continued this week to insist that there is no evidence that those outages were the result of cyberattacks.12-year-old baseball player dies months after injury before game