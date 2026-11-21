Recent heat waves are “a test for the floor, not the ceiling, for temperatures in future years,” a researcher wrote in a new report.

A cargo vessel navigates a channel on the Rhine River during low water levels in Kaub, Germany, on Aug. 10.well into 2027, even after the Pacific Ocean warming that drives it begins to fade, according to a new JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysis provided to Bloomberg News.

The problem isn’t simply El Niño itself. The natural warming of the tropical Pacific is occurring on top of long-term climate change and colliding with drought, war and other disruptions to food and commodity markets.

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“It’s going to be inflationary,” said Sarah Kapnick, global head of JPMorgan’s climate advisory, and it could produce a longer tail of impacts on agriculture and commodities than historical experience would suggest. El Niño typically develops in spring, peaks during late fall or winter and dissipates the following spring or summer. But the heat it releases into the atmosphere takes longer to disappear.

Think of the ocean as a giant heat battery, said Kapnick, a former chief scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Even if Pacific Ocean temperatures shift from El Niño to cooler La Niña conditions by June or July, the heat may linger until fall or later. The second year of an El Niño is typically when the planet experiences the most heat, she said. This time the starting point is already exceptionally warm.

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Scientists expect 2026 to be the hottest year on record so far and for 2027 to measure even hotter. Seasonal climate models cited by JPMorgan forecast average global temperatures at about 1.8C above preindustrial levels next February and March, with some model runs exceeding 2C for the first time. Temperatures are expected to remain unusually high into the summer. The risks aren’t only to crops.

Extreme heat was found to have contributed to more than 50,000 excess deaths in Europe this past summer, when repeated heat waves also strained infrastructure and transportation. Scientists have warned that rising temperatures are increasing the health burden even as countries adapt. Recent heat waves are “a test for the floor, not the ceiling, for temperatures in future years,” Kapnick wrote in the report. Commodity markets are already responding.

Since El Niño was declared in June, futures prices have climbed 40% for cocoa, 37% for rice, 25% for sugar and 17% for coffee. Cocoa and coffee are particularly vulnerable because they’re grown in tropical regions and require narrow ranges of temperature and rainfall, Kapnick said. A strong El Niño has historically raised global food commodity prices by as much as 9%, with the peak arriving roughly 16 months after the event begins.

But Kapnick said current forecasts may not fully account for the possibility of severe heat next summer further reducing supplies. Water is another concern. On Germany’s Rhine River, unusually low water has restricted coal deliveries to power plants. In the western U.S., the Colorado River is entering winter with reservoirs already depleted by years of drought.

Lake Powell stood about 92 feet below its historical same-date median at the beginning of November, and Lake Mead, about 88 feet below. The Colorado illustrates how the effects can compound. A warmer, drier winter could prevent enough mountain snow from accumulating to replenish the river before another hot summer. Because of the existing drought, normal snowfall may no longer be enough.

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More broadly, Kapnick said the current El Niño offers businesses a preview of a warmer planet and a chance to adapt in advance.

“El Niño is a near-term stress test for a hotter world,” she said. “Today’s conditions can help identify vulnerabilities, anticipate future needs, and make more informed decisions about where investment in adaptation and resilience may be needed.

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