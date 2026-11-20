JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard confirm a cyberattack on a shared subcontractor exposed limited customer data but no financial information was stolen.

JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard have collectively confirmed that a subcontractor serving all three institutions was targeted by a significant cyberattack. The incident resulted in the exposure of limited marketing data, which includes specific customer names and email addresses. All three major entities explicitly stressed that no financial information or payment card numbers were stolen during this unauthorized intrusion.

JPMorgan Chase stated that third-party vendors providing services to the firm were the primary targets of this unauthorized intrusion. The bank noted that based on their investigation, attackers accessed specific marketing data held by these vendors. Crucially, the bank emphasized that no financial accounts or transaction records were compromised, and its core banking services remained fully operational throughout the incident.

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Visa addressed the situation by clarifying that the incident involved an Asia-Pacific-based supplier. The payments giant confirmed that its own systems were not involved in the breach and were not impacted by the intrusion. Visa stressed that no payments data, such as card numbers or transaction histories, were affected by this specific incident, ensuring customers that their payment credentials remain safe.

Mastercard also confirmed its involvement with the targeted vendor, aligning with the statements from its competitors. Mastercard noted that the attack resulted in the exposure of a limited amount of non-payments information. This compromised data was limited to a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program, rather than broad financial accounts or core banking details.

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A hacking group calling itself n0n claimed responsibility for the cyberattack against the bank subcontractor. The group posted documents purportedly supporting its claims, which were verified by cybersecurity firm SOCRadar. SOCRadar reported that the group originates from Russia and first emerged in September of last year, indicating a targeted and ongoing campaign by this collective.

According to SOCRadar, the n0n group claims to have hacked nearly two hundred companies worldwide. This statement places the JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard incident within a broader pattern of activity by this specific Russian-based collective. The firm's analysis suggests the group is actively targeting corporate entities across various global sectors with increasing sophistication.

JPMorgan Chase clarified that this cyberattack is unrelated to the IT problems customers faced earlier in the week. Over the last seven days, several major organizations including United Airlines and the US National Security Agency experienced computer system outages. These earlier disruptions were attributed to general technical failures rather than malicious cyber intrusions, and JPMorgan Chase aims to prevent unnecessary panic regarding the stability of its digital banking platforms.

The primary focus for JPMorgan Chase, Visa, and Mastercard is now on mitigating the impact on affected customers. Direct contact with individuals whose data was exposed is the immediate next step for all three organizations. Customers will receive detailed instructions on how to access the complimentary credit monitoring services offered by the bank as part of their response protocol.

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Continued monitoring of the situation is essential as investigations into the vendor's security protocols proceed. Financial institutions are increasingly scrutinizing the security measures of their third-party suppliers. This incident highlights the vulnerability of the broader financial ecosystem to breaches at the vendor level, reinforcing the need for rigorous supply chain security standards.

Customers are advised to remain vigilant for any suspicious communications that may arise in the coming weeks. While no financial data was stolen, the exposure of names and email addresses can facilitate phishing attempts. The institutions have pledged to provide updates as the investigation into the subcontractor's breach continues to unfold.