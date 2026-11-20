JPMorgan Chase is investigating a security breach involving unauthorized access to customer marketing data by the hacking group n0n, which exposed over 16,000 email addresses and other personal details held by third-party vendors.

A cyberattack targeting third-party service providers has prompted a security investigation at one of America's largest banks. Reports identified more than 16,000 purported customer email addresses in data published by the hacking group n0n.

The exposed material reportedly includes customer names, phone numbers, postal codes, and marketing campaign records. JPMorgan Chase is investigating a cyberattack involving its external service providers after hackers allegedly accessed marketing records containing customer information. The incident raises concerns about how financial institutions protect data entrusted to outside companies. The bank said its investigation points to unauthorized access to marketing information held by third-party vendors.

Also read JPMorgan says third-party vendors targeted in cyberattack

The exposed records may include customer names and email addresses. JPMorgan plans to contact affected customers directly. A spokesperson stressed that the security incident had no connection to the transaction processing problems reported earlier this week. Those disruptions resulted from a software bug that also affected other U.S. banks.

A cyber extortion group called n0n claimed responsibility for obtaining cardmember engagement records on November 16. According to screenshots reviewed by Reuters, the group claimed access to hundreds of thousands of marketing campaign interactions. The published material reportedly covered tens of thousands of distinct customer email addresses. The report identified more than 16,000 purported customer email addresses in the data.

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Some records also contained phone numbers and postal codes. The material included approximately 124 bank employee email addresses. The incident also raises questions about how banks manage information shared with external providers. These vendors often handle customer engagement and marketing operations.

Their access to sensitive information can create additional security risks. Visa said its incident involved a service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The company stressed that its internal systems remained unaffected. No payment information, including card numbers, was exposed.

The data attributed to Visa reportedly covered customers across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia. Published records included purported email addresses, phone numbers and marketing campaign information. Mastercard also confirmed an incident involving an external provider. The company said attackers exposed a limited number of email addresses belonging to customers enrolled in a specific benefits program.security investigation follows separate operational problems across the banking sector.

The bank experienced transaction processing disruptions earlier this week because of a software bug. Other major lenders also reported problems. The incidents prompted inquiries from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Treasury Department and OCC contacted banks shortly after the disruptions emerged.

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Officials wanted to establish whether banks had contained the issue. They also sought confirmation that the outage did not involve a cyberattack. Other recent infrastructure disruptions include a nationwide FAA ground stop and Microsoft’s global email outage. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance also suffered a major hack last month.

Cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch says n0n has claimed approximately 200 incidents since emerging in September 2026. The group’s claims involving multiple financial services providers add another concern for institutions managing customer information through external vendors. Aamir is a seasoned tech journalist with experience at Exhibit Magazine, Republic World, and PR Newswire.

With a deep love for all things tech and science, he has spent years decoding the latest innovations and exploring how they shape industries, lifestyles, and the future of humanity.