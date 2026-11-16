A software bug at JPMorgan Chase caused widespread banking delays and Zelle transaction issues on Monday. Details on the impact, scope, and resolution timeline for major U.S. financial institutions.

A software bug at JPMorgan Chase triggered a significant disruption across the U.S. financial system on Monday, causing thousands of customers to experience difficulties accessing online accounts at major banks and the Zelle money transfer service. JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by total assets, confirmed that the issue stemmed from internal hardware system errors rather than a cyberattack. This technical failure resulted in notable transaction delays that rippled through the broader banking network.

Impact on Major Banks and Zelle Users

The outage affected customers at Bank of America, Citigroup, and other major financial institutions, even though their own systems remained fully operational. Customers attempting to transact with JPMorgan Chase accounts encountered slow processing times, leading to frustration among users across the country. The disruption highlighted the interconnected nature of the U.S. banking infrastructure and how a single point of failure can impact multiple entities.

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Chase Explains Root Cause and Scope

Joe Evangelisti, a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase, clarified that other banks were impacted only to the extent that they were parties to transactions involving Chase. The company stated that the problem was not the result of a cyberattack, emphasizing that it was an isolated incident caused by a software bug. Chase assured customers that their accounts and funds remained accessible despite the temporary service interruptions.

Zelle Transactions Experience Delays

While Zelle itself was not directly affected by the glitch, customers at other banks reported delays when sending or receiving payments involving a JPMorgan Chase account holder. Zelle is a rapid peer-to-peer payment system owned by Early Warning Services, which is backed by major financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, and Wells Fargo. This indirect impact underscored how deeply integrated digital payment networks are within the banking ecosystem.

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Resolution Timeline and Customer Guidance

JPMorgan Chase stated that it was working urgently to bring banking services back online and expected the issue to be resolved by the end of day Monday. Some Chase customers received a message stating that some services were unavailable and advising them to try back later. The bank encouraged patience as technical teams worked to rectify the hardware and software discrepancies causing the delays.

Differentiating from Recent Widespread Outages

Government officials and company leaders have clarified that this banking disruption is unrelated to other major recent incidents. The Microsoft outage last Thursday, which impacted Outlook and Teams, was due to a technical issue during an upgrade. Similarly, the air traffic control failure that grounded U.S. flights on Friday was caused by a malfunctioning router in El Dorado, Arkansas. These distinctions help isolate the JPMorgan Chase issue as a specific financial technology event rather than a sign of broader systemic collapse.