JPMorgan Chase Executive Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Co-Worker for False Accusations of Sexual Harassment and Racial Discrimination

A female executive director at JPMorgan Chase has accused her former colleague of defamation after he filed false allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination against her. She claims the false claims orchestrated by the defendant have negatively impacted her reputation and career. The defendant, on the other hand, has filed a counterclaim accusing the plaintiff of defamation.

A JPMorgan Chase executive accused of forcing a subordinate to engage in non-consensual and humiliating sex acts has fired back by accusing him of defamation in her own counterclaim.

Lorna Hajdini, 37, who works in the bank's Leveraged Finance division, has alleged that Chirayu Rana, 35, orchestrated a months-long campaign of false claims that destroyed her career and damaged her reputation, in a suit filed in New York Supreme Court on Tuesday. She categorically denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct, including any allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, drugging, blackmail, and racial discrimination asserted by the Plaintiff.

The attorneys for the executive director go on to accuse Rana of peddling his lies that Ms Hajdini was a racist, sexual predator, claiming his goal was to destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars from her and the bank. The countersuit also claims Rana made similar ‘eerily similar’ sexual harassment claims against an executive at another job, though the details about that case were redacted in the file





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Accusations Defamation Jpmorgan Chase Sexual Harassment Racial Discrimination Cases Counterclaim

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