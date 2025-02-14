JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Slams Employees Pushing for Remote Work Flexibility

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon rebuked employees who signed a petition against the bank's push for a full-time office return, emphasizing his belief in in-office work for productivity and collaboration.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expressed his frustration towards employees who advocated for a less strict return-to-office policy. During a Wednesday town hall meeting, Dimon dismissed a petition signed by 950 workers opposing the company's mandate for hybrid employees to return full-time to the office. 'Don't waste time on it. I don't care how many people sign that f---ing petition,' Dimon reportedly said, according to a Reuters recording.

This latest policy, announced in January and effective in March, effectively dissolved JPMorgan's hybrid model. While the petition represented a vocal minority, it highlighted the discontent among some employees. JPMorgan clarified that over 60% of its employees were already working full-time in the office prior to this announcement. Dimon further emphasized during the town hall that managers would not have the authority to decide in-office requirements, citing 'extraordinary abuse' that occurred with previous arrangements. He has been a consistent critic of remote work, arguing that it negatively impacted productivity and hampered collaboration. During the meeting, he even pointed out instances where employees struggled to focus during Zoom calls, leading to decreased efficiency and creativity.JPMorgan, under Dimon's leadership, was among the first Wall Street firms to bring employees back to the office during the pandemic. Top traders were recalled in late 2020, followed by a gradual return of most employees in 2021. Managing directors fully returned to in-office work in April 2023. The bank's strong financial performance, with record profits in 2024 driven by a surge in deal-making, could further solidify Dimon's stance on in-office work. JPMorgan reported managed revenue of nearly $43.74 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a net income of $14 billion, marking a 50% year-over-year increase





