JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Dismisses Return-to-Office Petitions: 'Don't Waste Time'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon vehemently criticized employees advocating for a shift away from the firm's five-day return-to- office policy . During a Wednesday town hall meeting, Dimon dismissed their efforts, stating, 'Don't waste time on it. I don't care how many people sign that f---ing petition,' according to a recording reviewed by Reuters.

This remark came in response to a petition circulating among workers who opposed the company's recent policy requiring hybrid employees to work full-time in the office. The petition, signed by 950 individuals, sought to overturn the new policy implemented in March, effectively ending JPMorgan's hybrid work model. The bank had announced the change in January, prompting frustration among some employees. While the petition represented a significant voice of dissent within the company's workforce of over 317,000, it pales in comparison to the majority of employees already working full-time in the office before this announcement. Dimon further asserted during the meeting that there is 'zero chance' managers will be granted the authority to set in-office requirements, citing 'extraordinary abuse' that occurred under previous arrangements. Dimon has long been a vocal critic of remote work, arguing that it hindered productivity. He pointed out during the town hall that some employees struggled to focus during virtual meetings, leading to decreased efficiency and creativity. JPMorgan was among the first of its competitors to relax office restrictions during the pandemic, recalling top traders to the office in late 2020. Most other employees followed suit on a staggered basis throughout the following year, with managing directors returning full-time in April 2023.Despite the push for full-time in-office work, JPMorgan has thrived financially. Its profit reached a record high in 2024, fueled by a surge in deal-making activities. In mid-January, the firm reported managed revenue of nearly $43.74 billion for the fourth quarter, with quarterly net income reaching $14 billion, representing a 50% year-over-year increase. As of year-end 2024, JPMorgan held $4 trillion in assets and $345 billion in stockholders’ equity. The bank's commitment to in-office work appears to be a firm stance, despite employee dissent





