Singer Joy Crookes joins War Child as ambassador, leveraging her family's refugee history to support children in conflict zones through music and education.

Singer-songwriter Joy Crookes has officially accepted the role of ambassador for War Child, an international humanitarian organization dedicated to supporting children affected by conflict. The London-born artist brings a deeply personal perspective to the position, drawing directly from her own family's history as asylum seekers and refugees to inform her advocacy work. This appointment marks a significant step in Crookes' public engagement with social causes, aligning her musical platform with the urgent need for solidarity and aid in global crisis zones.

Personal History Drives Humanitarian Mission

Crookes explains that her family background creates a natural resonance with the charity's mission, noting that her grandmother was exiled from Bangladesh and fled the Islamic Revolution in Iran. These experiences of displacement run deep within her lineage, shaping a worldview where helping others is not just a choice but an inherited responsibility. She views her privilege as a tool to supersede difficult situations, feeling a moral obligation to speak out during times of global need rather than remaining silent.

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The singer-songwriter rejects the notion of keeping her music or politics comfortable, explicitly stating she has no interest in pandering to public expectations. She acknowledges that speaking her mind may upset some audiences, but she prioritizes her conscience over popularity. Her approach is rooted in the belief that silence is unacceptable when her position allows her to amplify messages of support for those who are marginalized or displaced by war and persecution.

Union Chapel Concert Details and Artistic Vision

As part of her new ambassadorial duties, Joy Crookes will headline a special one-off performance at London's Union Chapel on December 10. This event serves as a primary fundraiser for War Child, combining her musical talents with high-profile charitable efforts. The concert is described by the artist as a baptism into the next chapter of her career, featuring a unique arrangement that includes an eight-piece choir and a tabla player alongside her live band.

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The performance will reimagine tracks from her extensive back catalog while also debuting new material that reflects her current artistic direction. Crookes characterizes the show as slightly delusional and liberating, emphasizing that it is not a traditional acoustic or unplugged set. Instead, the production is designed to be flexible and expressive, allowing her to perform exactly as she feels without constraint. This artistic freedom mirrors her broader approach to life and activism, where authenticity takes precedence over convention.

War Child's Educational and Mental Health Programs

War Child, founded in 1993, focuses on providing education, mental health support, and emergency assistance to children in conflict areas. The organization has a long history of collaborating with British artists, leveraging the power of music to raise awareness and funds for its initiatives. Recent projects have included album compilations featuring major acts like Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C., and Olivia Rodrigo, demonstrating the charity's ability to attract widespread industry support and public attention.

As an ambassador, Joy Crookes will engage in more hands-on activities beyond performance, including participation in educational workshops. She will also join international trips to witness the charity's humanitarian work firsthand, receiving specific training for these visits. Crookes values the non-performative nature of these trips, noting that the absence of cameras allows for a genuine, unfiltered perspective on the realities faced by the communities War Child supports. This direct engagement is crucial for maintaining the integrity of her advocacy and ensuring her public statements are grounded in real-world evidence.

Long-Term Goals for Philanthropic Impact

The decision to join War Child was described by Crookes as a no-brainer, given her prior experience performing for the organization during BRITs Week. She recognizes the critical timing for raising awareness about children in conflict, stating that music remains a vital tool for extending artistic influence into philanthropic arenas. The charity's comprehensive approach, which includes mental health support and emergency aid, aligns perfectly with her desire to create work that extends beyond her own ego and peers.

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Crookes aims to use her platform to foster a sense of shared experience and community among her listeners. She hopes that her performances and public statements will leave audiences feeling less alone in their own struggles and perspectives. By combining her musical career with active humanitarian advocacy, she is committed to creating a lasting positive impact that addresses both the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable children around the world.