Joy Behar to Take Break from The View for European Vacation and Stage Production

Joy Behar, co-host of The View, will be taking a break from the show to travel to Europe for a vacation and to perform in her upcoming stage production, My First Ex-Husband. Several familiar faces will fill in for her during her absence.

Joy Behar revealed that she will be heading to Europe for a vacation before performing in her upcoming stage production , My First Ex-Husband . She will travel to Paris and then take the Chunnel to London where she will be appearing in the play at the Boulevard Theatre in the West End.

Several familiar faces will fill in for Joy Behar during her break, including Cheryl Underwood, Kara Swisher, Ana Navarro, and Whoopi Goldberg who will be shifting her schedule slightly to accommodate Joy's absence. Despite taking occasional breaks from the show, Behar has repeatedly said she has no plans to retire.

With her European trip ahead, Joy Behar will be away from The View for a short time, but fans can expect to see her back on the panel soon as she continues balancing television and other creative projects





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Joy Behar The View European Vacation Stage Production My First Ex-Husband

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