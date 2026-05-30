Joy Behar rejects calling her upcoming break a 'hiatus,' says she will be working on her play in London

Joy Behar addressed media attention around her two-week absence from 'The View,' saying she is traveling to London to work on her play that will be traveling overseas.

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"during the show's"Behind the Table" podcast, that she would be taking some time off from her hosting duties. The show's producer, Brian Teta, Behar addressed the rumors on Friday about her upcoming break and cleared the air as she plugged her upcoming play. Joy Behar clarified that her upcoming break from the show will not be a hiatus, but a two-week trip for her upcoming show in London.

"Okay, so there’s been a lot of media attention on me lately because I’m taking off the next two weeks. They’re calling it a hiatus. It’s not a hiatus," she said.

"I’m working. I have a planned trip overseas next week to work on my play, ‘My First Ex-Husband,’ in London.

" As the audience cheered, she encouraged viewers to check out the official website for her play"to find out where else you can see that play and others. " "I’ve written a bunch of plays," she said, noting she will be doing another one in the Hamptons at the end of summer called"Bonkers in the Boroughs.

""We are going to miss you," multiple co-hosts replied, and Haines suggested that Behar could still text them the jokes she would like to contribute from afar. According to the website, her play"My First Ex-Husband" is"a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of ‘The View. ’ With razor-sharp wit and no filters, it explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships.

" The website added that,"A rotating cast of stars from theatre, television and film join the show, brings their unique personalities to tell these tales that may be eerily familiar. "





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