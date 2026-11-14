Journey Drummer Deen Castronovo Leaves Farewell Tour for Health Reasons

Journey announces that drummer Deen Castronovo is stepping off the Final Frontier tour on November 13 to focus on health issues. Jeff Martiros will replace him for November dates.

Journey officially confirmed on Friday, November 13, that veteran drummer Deen Castronovo is leaving the band's Final Frontier tour. The announcement was made to address personal health matters that require his immediate attention. The group stated that Castronovo is stepping away to focus on these private medical concerns.

Health Concerns Prompt Tour Departure

The band released a statement expressing their full support for the longtime musician. They thanked fans for the love and encouragement he has received during this difficult time. Castronovo extended his heartfelt thanks to the audience for their kindness. This decision follows a health scare last month at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Also read Journey Go Their Separate Ways With Longtime Drummer

During that October 8 performance, Castronovo was helped offstage after just two songs. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care. The drummer returned to the stage two nights later in San Antonio, Texas. At that time, guitarist Neal Schon described him as being back in rare form. Neither the band nor the drummer has disclosed specific details about the illness.

Jeff Martiros Steps In as Replacement

Jeff Martiros, a drummer from New York, will take over percussion duties for the remainder of November. Martiros has an extensive resume that includes work with the Alan Parsons Project. He has also performed with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and musician Christopher Cross.

Advertisement

His previous experience includes collaborations with bassist Jack Bruce. The band needs a reliable replacement to ensure the tour continues smoothly. Martiros joins a lineup that features founder Neal Schon. Singer Arnel Pineda provides lead vocals for the remaining shows.

Tour Schedule and Band Lineup Changes

Keyboardist Jonathan Cain indicated that this run marks his own farewell chapter with the group. The Final Frontier tour launched on February 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Promoted by AEG Presents, the tour started with 60 North American dates. The band later added 40 more shows for the fall season.

The current leg of the tour began on September 12 in Los Angeles. The schedule continues on Saturday, November 14, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The tour is set to wrap up on November 28 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Bassist Todd Jensen and keyboardist Jason Derlatka also remain with the group.

Castronovo's History with Journey

Castronovo first joined Journey in 1998, replacing original drummer Steve Smith. He played on five albums before leaving the band in 2015. He returned to the group in 2021, initially performing alongside Narada Michael Walden.

Advertisement

After Walden departed in 2022, Castronovo became the sole drummer. He is also known for singing and occasionally taking lead vocal duties. His career includes time with Bad English, Hardline, and Ozzy Osbourne. This exit comes near the end of a long year on the road for the band.

Legacy and Musical Impact

The tour promotes Journey's extensive catalog of hits. Their only number one album on the Billboard 200 was released in 1983. That record produced four top hits on the Hot 100. These include "Open Arms" at number two and "Who's Crying Now" at number four.

The song "Don't Stop Believin'" reached number nine on the charts. It has long outlasted its initial chart run to become the band's signature track. The departure of Castronovo marks a significant moment in this farewell journey. Fans will see how the band adapts with Martiros on drums for the final months.