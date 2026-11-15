Journey Announces Deen Castronovo Departure and New Drummer for Remaining Tour Dates

Journey confirms longtime drummer Deen Castronovo is leaving the band due to health reasons, with Steve Murphy taking over for the rest of November's tour.

Journey officially announced that longtime drummer Deen Castronovo is stepping away from the rock band on Friday, November 13, to focus on personal health matters. The band confirmed the departure following an extensive year of touring, stating that Castronovo has their full support during this transition period. He also sent heartfelt thanks to the fans for their love, encouragement, and kindness throughout his time with the group.

Steve Murphy Joins As Replacement Drummer

Native New Yorker Steve Murphy will join the band for the remainder of the November tour schedule. Murphy arrives with a strong resume, having worked with prominent acts such as Alan Parsons Project and Trans Siberian Orchestra. The band expressed their excitement about continuing to share unforgettable nights of music with their audience through this new lineup configuration.

Also read Journey Drummer Deen Castronovo Steps Away From Farewell Tour for Health Reasons

Recent Health Emergencies Prompt Departure

Castronovo's departure follows a series of recent medical incidents that required immediate intervention during live performances. At the BOK Center in Tulsa on October 8, the band announced that the drummer was being rushed to the hospital after performing only two songs out of a planned 28-song setlist due to a medical emergency.

The band's drum tech explained the situation to fans that night, stating it was an unfortunate situation. He apologized for the delay and urged the audience to have their prayers ready for Castronovo, assuring them the situation was not fatal. Lead guitarist Neal Schon later told the crowd that the concert was for Deen and expressed hope that he would be fine.

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Continuing Performance Issues in November

Despite appearing back on stage with Journey on October 10 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Castronovo faced further complications shortly after. He was rushed from the stage in Boston after performing 12 songs on Tuesday, November 10, marking another instance of him exiting mid-performance. These recurring health issues forced his bandmates to rearrange their show on the fly on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Bon Jovi, aged 64, recently cut his latest gig at Madison Square Garden short due to health reasons. The frontman suddenly pulled the plug on the eighth show of his band's Forever Tour on Thursday, July 23, wrapping up the New York City performance after just 90 minutes. This highlights a broader trend of health-related disruptions affecting major rock acts during recent touring cycles.

Broader Touring Industry Changes

In related news regarding the touring industry, REO Speedwagon announced it will take a break from touring in 2025. This decision stems from irreconcilable differences between frontman Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall. The band also noted that Hall had intended to be back on the road again by now, but the rift prevents further collaboration.

These developments come as Journey continues to navigate its current tour with a reshuffled roster. The introduction of Steve Murphy aims to stabilize the drum kit position for the upcoming dates, ensuring fans can still experience the band's classic hits despite the significant personnel changes driven by health concerns and internal conflicts.