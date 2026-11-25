A veteran reporter details the most depraved cases from a 30-year career, including Rosemary West, Rurik Jutting, and Dr Harold Shipman.

For over three decades, a dedicated crime reporter for the Daily Mail has covered hundreds of murder cases, ranging from serial killers to political assassinations. The journalist recently compiled a list of the ten most depraved killers encountered during this extensive career, highlighting the psychological depth of their crimes.

The Trial of Rosemary West

Rosemary West appeared in court in 1995 wearing a black suit and white blouse, projecting an image of matronly blandness that fooled many observers. She wore a gold crucifix and a Remembrance Day poppy, occasionally wiping away tears to elicit sympathy from the jury at the Winchester trial. This demeanor masked the truth, as the real Rosemary West was a sex-obsessed psychopath who served as the driving force behind the killing spree with her husband, Fred West. Fred West died by suicide in prison before his trial concluded, leaving Rosemary to face the charges alone for seven weeks.

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During the trial, harrowing evidence revealed that West murdered ten girls and young women, including her own daughter Heather and stepdaughter Charmaine. The victims were held in the Gloucester home, known as the House of Horrors, where they endured repeated sexual assaults while bound and gagged. Some victims were kept alive for only hours, while others survived for days before being brutally murdered and dismembered. Their bodies were then hidden in shallow graves beneath the kitchen, cellar floors, and garden.

The reporter recalls a specific contraption built by Fred West to sexually abuse a victim, a memory that remains haunting to this day. Despite her outward appearance of piety, Rosemary West used her maternal demeanor to lure victims into a false sense of security. The conviction of Rosemary West, now 72, had a profound personal impact on the reporter, influencing how they raised their own daughters and instilling a lasting fear of predators.

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The Rurik Jutting Murder Case

Rurik Jutting, a British banker and Cambridge graduate, stood trial in Hong Kong for the murder of two young Indonesian sex workers. Early in the proceedings, the reporter observed Jutting sitting expressionless in the dock, showing no emotion or shame. Instead of repentance, Jutting appeared to be enjoying the moment and reliving his crimes, a display that deeply disturbed those in the courtroom.

The evidence presented included an iPhone recording made by Jutting of his first victim in her final moments. The audio was so disturbing that a journalist in the room began to sob as it was played to the jurors. The presiding judge noted that there were insufficient superlatives to describe the torture inflicted on the first woman, who was held in Jutting's luxury flat for three days. She was beaten with a belt, sex toys, and pliers.

Jutting had prepared a murder kit containing a hammer, nails, plastic ties, pliers, a Stanley knife, sandpaper, a gag, ropes, and a blow torch. When the second woman began to scream and shout, Jutting slashed her throat to silence her. He was convicted in 2016 of murdering both women. Medical assessments later revealed that Jutting suffered from sexual sadism disorder, narcissistic personality disorder, and an addiction to violent pornography, traits that contributed to his monstrous behavior.

The Crimes of Dr Harold Shipman

Dr Harold Shipman, known as Dr Death, represented a different kind of evil due to his ordinary appearance as a small, colorless family doctor wearing brogues. He rewrote the history of serial killers by murdering patients under the guise of medical care. Shipman was finally brought to justice in 2000 after a decades-long spree of killing.

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Shipman was convicted of murdering 15 of his patients by injecting them with lethal doses of diamorphine, a pharmaceutical heroin. To cover his tracks, he falsified medical records to make the deaths appear natural or due to existing conditions. The ordinariness of Shipman made him an unlikely but highly effective serial killer, blending into the community while secretly ending lives for years before his arrest.