Sara Brady is a Syracuse University Newhouse School graduate and former CNN producer specializing in parenting, health, and mental health journalism for Psychology Today.

Sara Brady, a prominent journalist specializing in parenting and health, has significantly expanded her editorial portfolio with new resources focused on long-term relationship dynamics and psychological self-assessment. The Syracuse University graduate and mother of two young adults continues to bridge the gap between academic insight and practical advice for modern families.

Her latest contributions include a detailed guide on building enduring love, which invites readers to observe a sample couples therapy session. This resource highlights the slow, deliberate work required to change deeply entrenched patterns that often develop after years or decades of partnership. The guide emphasizes that maintaining a lasting connection requires active, intentional effort from both partners.

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In addition to relationship advice, Brady has expanded her coverage of mental health and personal development through updated self-test tools. These resources help individuals determine whether they are outgoing or introverted, assess potential narcissistic traits, and understand if perfectionism is holding them back. These tools provide a structured framework for personal growth and increased self-awareness.

Brady's professional background in high-stakes newsroom environments, including her previous role producing breaking news and top story coverage for CNN, informs the rigor of her current work. Her expertise extends to educational communications, ensuring that complex psychological concepts remain accessible to a broad audience seeking reliable guidance.

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Her portfolio also addresses significant shifts in family structures, noting that more LGBTQ+ individuals than ever before are planning to become parents. This dramatic change within the millennial generation represents a significant shift in societal norms, and her work investigates the specific issues this demographic faces as part of a broader series on family building.

Addressing the unique challenges faced by grandparents raising their grandchildren, Brady offers dedicated support strategies for these individuals. In celebration of Grandparents Day, she explores the specific legal, financial, and emotional hurdles that caregivers encounter, highlighting the need for community understanding and dedicated support systems.

Personal experience deeply influences her approach to emotional resilience. When Brady lost the love of her life, she created her own resources to help cope, driving her interest in mental health support. This personal journey underscores her commitment to helping readers navigate the challenges of modern life through informed, evidence-based content.

Her coverage also highlights the importance of stress-free parenting strategies. She offers commonsense guides for stress-free potty training, acknowledging that every child develops at a different pace and requires a tailored approach. These resources empower parents to handle common behavior problems with simple, effective strategies.

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Brady's interest in societal well-being is evident in her analysis of broader psychological trends. She has covered topics ranging from the psychiatry of American mass shooters to the potential for society to reset empathy levels, demonstrating a wide-ranging curiosity about the human condition and its impact on community health.