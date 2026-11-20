Peter Hitchens tests the new Grand Theft Auto Vice City release with Mourad El-Dine Abdou, revealing a desensitizing digital experience devoid of moral consequence.

Journalist Peter Hitchens recently examined the latest iteration of the Grand Theft Auto video game series, specifically the newly released Vice City installment. Accompanied by Mourad El-Dine Abdou, who serves as the Gaming Social lead, Hitchens explored a digital environment that he argues actively erodes character and moral boundaries. The review highlights a disturbing trend in modern gaming where extreme violence is normalized and stripped of its real-world consequences.

The Core Mechanism of Digital Desensitization

Hitchens begins his analysis by recalling a traumatic encounter with a starving child in a tent encampment outside Mogadishu. Despite the visceral horror of witnessing a dying infant with flies crawling over its body, he admits to feeling remarkably little. He attributes this emotional numbness to years of consuming tragic imagery on television screens, a phenomenon he describes as a permanent and incurable loss of empathy.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches After 13-Year Wait

This personal history forms the foundation of his skepticism regarding digital media. Hitchens argues that no previous civilization has possessed such unfettered access to content that destroys mental fortitude. He notes that while early television had limited power due to poor signal quality and restricted viewing hours, the advent of color television amplified this effect exponentially. His decision to shield his own children from these influences was difficult, as he lacked the authority to enforce a total ban within a household that did not operate as a democracy.

Stakeholder Positions on Game Content and Morality

The article details the stark contrast between older and newer versions of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. In previous iterations, players could engage in activities such as murdering prostitutes, stealing vehicles, and using drugs. The new release, which Hitchens describes as having discovered feminism, has removed the option to kill prostitutes and instead introduced Lucia, a playable female character who is on parole for robbing a store.

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Mourad El-Dine Abdou facilitated the hands-on experience, sitting beside Hitchens as they navigated the virtual world. Hitchens critiques the aesthetic of the new male protagonist, describing him as slender, handsome in a zombified artificial manner, and faintly feral. He expresses concern that the jokey adoption of sordid crime categories in the game title suggests a growing amusement with robbery, which he believes will inevitably extend to viewing grievous bodily harm as entertaining.

Real-World Impact of Rule-Free Virtual Environments

During the gameplay session, Hitchens and Abdou drove a hideous orange car through the digital streets of Vice City, a thinly veiled version of Miami. The experience was marked by chaotic driving, including collisions with other vehicles and pointless battles with angry drivers. Hitchens participated in beating a woman, followed by beating a man who intervened on her behalf, with no narrative justification provided for these actions.

The game design actively removes the prosaic essentials of real life to create a fluid, exciting fantasy. Players can buy petrol or food without paying, liberating them from the obligations of having money. Cash is generally obtained through stealing or extorting others, creating a world with no rules. Hitchens notes that police officers in the game use weapons that seem designed to miss, allowing players to jump traffic lights and smash through toll barriers without consequence.

Next Steps in the Critique of Virtual Violence

The review concludes with Hitchens reflecting on the absence of ordinary, muscle-powered bicycles in the game, suggesting a bias toward motorized chaos. After navigating through red traffic lights on e-scooters, Abdou asks Hitchens what he would like to do next. This open-ended question underscores the game's primary function: providing an endless cycle of violent and antisocial behavior without any moral framework or realistic penalty.

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Hitchens uses this interaction to reinforce his central thesis that such games are not merely entertainment but are tools for moral dilution. By removing the bonds of life and the reminders of obligations to others, the game creates a vacuum of consequence. He suggests that this freedom to destroy one's own mind and fill it with slurry is a uniquely modern phenomenon, one that society may not have truly wanted, despite the illusion of choice it provides.