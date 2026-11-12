Independent journalist Nick Shirley has withdrawn allegations of food stamp fraud against Lam's Seafood in Seattle, admitting his previous reports regarding EBT transactions were inaccurate and misleading to the public.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has officially retracted his previous investigative reports concerning alleged Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud in Seattle, formally absolving Lam's Seafood of any wrongdoing. This correction addresses his earlier assertions that the Chinatown -International District seafood business had engaged in fraud or colluded with individuals attempting to use food assistance cards illegally.

Shirley stated on Thursday that he found absolutely no evidence that Lam's Seafood participated in such a scheme. His initial video documentation had falsely implicated the establishment in a plot to exchange government benefits for cash, a claim he has now completely withdrawn to repair the public record and acknowledge his mistakes.

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The core of the controversy rested on a specific transaction that Shirley initially described as highly suspicious but later clarified was fundamentally misunderstood. He previously claimed that an employee at the store attempted to charge a woman for one can of Spam and an order of sushi totaling $120, implying a fraudulent markup.

However, Lam's Seafood provided a clear correction regarding the actual transaction details. The store clarified that the employee was attempting to charge for an entire case of Spam, not a single can or sushi. Shirley admitted this account was incorrect and confirmed the charge was for the bulk item, thereby removing the primary basis for alleging fraudulent high-value purchases.

Shirley emphasized that his intention was never to claim that Lam's Seafood engaged in food stamp fraud with the woman in the video or in any general capacity. He explicitly corrected his narrative by stating that while his original video showed a woman attempting to use an EBT card at the establishment, the store itself was not complicit in any alleged violations.

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Beyond the specific incident at Lam's Seafood, Shirley had traveled to Seattle in early October to investigate broader allegations that homeless individuals were selling their food stamp benefits for cash. During this investigation, Shirley and a group of other journalists filmed undercover in the Chinatown-International District.

The group documented claims that homeless people were exchanging access to their EBT cards with businesses. They attempted to purchase a card holding more than $300 in benefits, with a man described in the footage agreeing to sell it for $120, which Shirley used to argue that food stamp cards function like ATMs for vulnerable populations.

Shirley also explored allegations that businesses were involved in exchanging EBT benefits for cash. A man on the sidewalk pointed them toward a few meeting places where they could simply stand in place and wait for others to approach them with buying offers, furthering the narrative of a widespread illicit market.

While en route to one of these locations, Shirley and his group stumbled upon a transaction that was in progress and interrupted it by saying they had food stamp cards for sale. A middle-aged woman responded to Shirley's inquiry and offered $60 for a card with $120 on it, illustrating the dynamics of the secondary market he was documenting.

Shirley was then driven to Lam's Seafood, where he initially claimed a can of Spam and a package of sushi were entered into a checkout terminal as a $120 purchase. He has since corrected that account, explaining that the charge was for a case of Spam, and said he found no evidence that the store engaged in or colluded in EBT fraud.

Shirley said he did not have a PIN to authorize the transaction. He left the store and accused the woman of food stamp fraud. His account does not establish that a fraudulent purchase was completed, a fact he now acknowledges as a critical error in his reporting.

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The investigation also led to a dangerous confrontation involving members of Shirley's group and a security incident linked to Jonathan Choe. While filming separately, a fight broke out at an intersection involving three people, requiring intervention from one of Choe's security guards.

During the struggle, a firearm belonging to the security guard fell to the ground and was picked up by a nearby individual. The group, including Choe and Shirley, fled the scene while being chased by several people, creating what Choe described as one of the most dangerous situations of his life.

An individual separate from Shirley's group joined as they fled, asking why they were running, and stated, "I'm on fenty, I can't run." Choe noted that Shirley was being targeted and that everyone had to clear out of the area immediately to ensure safety.

In light of the inaccuracies regarding Lam's Seafood, Nick Shirley has removed all posts and videos from his platforms that featured the EBT fraud investigation in Seattle. He expressed a willingness to correct errors, stating that while his team does their best honestly, they do not always get the details right.

Shirley emphasized that when mistakes are made, it is very important to issue a correction. He acknowledged that he has not uncovered any evidence that Lam's itself engaged in EBT fraud, or that Lam's colluded with the woman in the video who was attempting to use the EBT card.

Shirley said he is more than willing to correct himself and that it is vital to admit when reporting is flawed. He concluded his retraction by stating that he published a video documenting EBT fraud in Seattle, but Lam's did not engage or collude in any EBT fraud in that video.

This correction effectively closes the chapter on his controversial report that had falsely accused a major Seattle business of colluding in food stamp fraud. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accurate verification in investigative journalism, particularly when dealing with vulnerable populations and local businesses.