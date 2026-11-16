Journalist Eduardo Flores Salado Murdered in Acapulco

Mexican authorities confirm the murder of journalist Eduardo Flores Salado in Acapulco. This marks the eighth killing of a journalist in Mexico in 2026, raising alarms about press safety in Guerrero.

Authorities in the western Mexican state of Guerrero have officially confirmed the murder of journalist Eduardo Flores Salado. The tragic incident occurred over the weekend in Acapulco, a popular beach resort town within the state. Flores, a veteran reporter known for his work in both radio and print media, was discovered in a rural area with clear signs of strangulation.

Eighth Journalist Killed in Mexico This Year

The death of Eduardo Flores Salado represents the second murder of a journalist in Guerrero during this year. It also marks the eighth recorded killing of a news worker in Mexico in 2026. This escalating toll has drawn immediate attention from international press freedom organizations concerned about the safety of media professionals in the region.

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Unresolved Cases Highlight Impunity Crisis

The Committee to Protect Journalists has publicly highlighted the murder, urging the Mexican government to launch a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Flores' death. The organization continues to classify Mexico as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Their concern is compounded by historical data showing that impunity remains rampant in such cases.

Historical Context of Violence Against Reporters

According to data recorded by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a total of 169 journalists have been murdered in Mexico since 2006. The situation is dire, with 99 percent of these cases remaining unresolved to this day. This pattern of unresolved violence underscores the severe risks faced by those who report on crime and human rights violations in the country.

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Investigation Status and Unidentified Perpetrators

State officials have confirmed they are actively investigating the case but have not yet made any arrests. Authorities have not yet determined whether the murder was directly related to Flores' professional work or if it was a personal matter. Flores' outlets, including Enfoque Informativo, had published numerous stories by him on local crime, forced disappearances, and human rights issues.

Guerrero State Faces Rising Media Threats

The recent killing follows another high-profile murder in the state. In June, gunmen abducted and killed Alex Serna, an environmental journalist in Guerrero. The consecutive murders highlight the growing threat to media freedom in the region. Flores was an award-winning journalist who contributed significantly to the understanding of cartel activities in the area.