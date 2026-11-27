Investigative TV journalist Catherine Herridge is asking the highest court in the land to hear a widely watched case on reporters’ privilege to use confidential sources.

is asking the highest court in the land to hear a widely watched case on reporters’ privilege to use confidential sources — the latest step in a legal odyssey centering on a 2017 Fox news report she made about a Chinese-American scientist.

Herridge is taking her plea to the court after a district court judge ordered her to name the source of her info for the story several years ago. Catherine Herridge is asking the Supreme Court to hear a case that could impact the pivotal reporters’ privilege to use confidential sources.

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When she refused to do so, Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, DC, found her in contempt in February 2024 and ordered her to pay a fine of $800 per day, which has been stayed during Herridge’s appeal. She risks jail time for refusing to comply. Back in 2018, scientist Yanping Chen sued the FBI and other government agencies for allegedly violating the Privacy Act.