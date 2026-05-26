Journal Retracts Controversial Study Claiming Keto Diets Don’t Clog Arteries

A peer-reviewed medical journal has pulled its 2025 paper touting ketogenic diets over selective reporting and misapplied control groups.

An attendee at Ketofest 2018 in Connecticut loads up on bacon, a meaty snack high in the low-density lipoprotein cholesterol that the newly retracted study claimed was healthy.

, the ketogenic diet has remained an article of faith for gym rats, fitness influencers, and ambitious nerds hoping to one day look like they’ve been cast in a Marvel movie.of a controversial peer-reviewed study—walked back to little fanfare earlier this spring, but now the subject of a detailedThe retracted study asserted that arterial plaque build-up recorded in the circulatory systems of 100 otherwise healthy participants, all following ketogenic diets, somehow bore no relationship to the elevated cholesterol levels associated with keto’s low-carb, high-fat weight-loss strategy. Those counterintuitive findings, naturally, had been fiercely debated ever since the study was first published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Advances on April 7, 2025.

Wired back then, the ensuing drama was “a collective mess” exacerbated by the social media prowess of the study’s coauthor,Medical professionals who spoke to Retraction Watch were even harsher in their assessment. Michael Mindrum, an internal medicine specialist and an assistant professor with Dalhousie University,Feldman and his coauthor Nicholas Norwitz as “social media influencers” who would “try to fit whatever data is there into their ‘narrative.

’”credit for the retraction, asserting on Substack that he and his colleagues had actually asked the journal to take down the article themselves—after Feldman performed “a deeper analysis and found a number of anomalies. ” Nevertheless, their critics had been leveling allegations of “selective” data reporting and questionable statistical methods since nearly the beginning, including apublished by JACC: Advances one month after their study ran.

According to the letter’s authors, public health researchers Miguel López-Moreno and José Francisco López-Gil, the study appeared to use questionably serious control groups to test against its population of keto dieters, “often involving very small subgroups . ”We talked to leaders from several of the biggest Meta competitors, and they're adamant that smart glasses don't have to be a privacy nightmare.

Even a modest drop in daily sodium intake on a population level could prevent many new cases of heart failure, a new study finds. Five of the major AI chatbots were tested. All of them regularly proposed dietary plans akin to skipping an entire meal each day. A new review fails to find much of any added weight loss benefit from intermittent fasting compared to typical diet advice.





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