Jourdan Dunn's Brand Ambitions in Jeopardy as Company Goes into Liquidation

The article discusses the seemingly contradictory situation of Jourdan Dunn, a supermodel with a successful career, facing financial difficulties with her company, Silly Rabbit Ltd, which has gone into liquidation. Despite her impressive earnings and the substantial funds held by the company, there are substantial unpaid taxes and debts.

She's repeatedly been acclaimed model of the year , has lent her talents to Beyonce videos – and even the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics – as well as fronting campaigns for every brand from Burberry to Yves Saint Laurent , amassing nearly four million followers on Instagram and appearing on Forbes’ list of top-earning models.

But what is happening with the seemingly unstoppable and impossibly glamorous Jourdan Dunn’s brand ambitions? The question’s prompted by the fate of the 35-year-old’s company, Silly Rabbit Ltd, which she’s just put into liquidation – a detail which might appear inconsequential but for the fact that it has debts of nearly £750,000. Of that sum, £173,453 is owed in unpaid VAT. But that’s dwarfed by an outstanding bill for £561,870 owed in corporation tax.

This sorry state of affairs seems bewildering in view of Jourdan’s undoubted earning power which was reflected in the last set of accounts filed by the company. These disclose that, on June 30, 2024, Silly Rabbit held funds of £706,373 – pretty close to the entire amount now owed in unpaid taxes. The supermodel’s representatives decline to respond to repeated requests for comment – a silence which only intensifies the mystery, especially given the scale and scope of Jourdan’s ambitions





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Jourdan Dunn Model Of The Year Burberry Yves Saint Laurent Silly Rabbit Ltd Liquidation Unpaid VAT Corporation Tax Earning Power Ambition Online Cookery Show Building An Empire Creating Generational Wealth Dunn Name American Pop Princess Sandringham Whisky Mist Prince William Paris Hilton David Morrissey Maldives Queen Drummer Madonna Times Square Confessions II Pride Month Sean Lennon I’M A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Black-Cab Rapist Believe Me Bafta-Nominated Actor

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