Jota's widow urges Robertson to live their World Cup dream

Rute Cardoso, widow of Diogo Jota, writes an emotional letter to Scotland captain Andy Robertson, urging him to fulfill the World Cup dream she shared with her late husband.

In an emotional and heartfelt letter published by FIFA, Rute Cardoso, the widow of former Liverpool and Portugal midfielder Diogo Jota , has urged Scotland captain Andy Robertson to live the World Cup dream that her late husband shared with him.

Jota tragically died in a road accident four months ago at the age of 28, along with his brother Andre Silva. Robertson, who now plays for Tottenham Hotspur, had spoken publicly after Scotland qualified for their first World Cup since 1998, revealing that Jota was on his mind throughout the build-up to the decisive victory over Denmark.

The pair had often discussed their shared ambition of playing on football's biggest stage, a dream that was especially poignant after Jota missed the 2022 tournament due to injury. In her letter, Cardoso, the mother of Jota's three children, expressed profound gratitude and pride, writing: 'Diogo often spoke of you. Of the friendship you built, the battles you fought together, the challenges, the laughter, the conversations about football… and about dreams.

' She added: 'The World Cup was one of those dreams, a dream that the two of you nurtured, side by side, with the same passion with which you took to the pitch. ' Cardoso's letter continued with a poignant reminder that Robertson would not be walking alone when he leads Scotland onto the field in this summer's tournament.

'When I heard your words and learnt what you felt on that day when Scotland qualified for the World Cup, after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch,' she wrote. 'By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won't be going alone. You'll be taking his dream with you too.

And when you step on to the pitch, I know it won't just be you walking out, Diogo will be with you in your thoughts, in your steps, in your heart.

' She thanked Robertson for turning the pain of loss into strength and beauty, and urged him to cherish the dream and live it for both of them. Robertson, visibly moved, was filmed by FIFA reading the letter and later expressed his deep appreciation.

'It's obviously amazing of Rute to even take the time, for what she's going through, to write me a letter, but it just sums up the person that she is,' he said. The 32-year-old left-back, who is moving to Tottenham this summer, added that he would carry Jota in his heart throughout the tournament. The Scotland captain's emotional response highlighted the lasting bond between the two players.

'Thankfully, I got to know her and the amazing times that they had. That letter will stay with me for a very long time,' Robertson said. He promised to honor Jota's memory in every match: 'I'll carry him in my heart and I know he'll be with me come the first game, come the second game, come the third game and hopefully beyond that. He's always there.

The memories are always something that we bring up and sometimes laugh, sometimes cry. And that will be no different, especially going into a tournament which is full of emotion. I know he'll be right at the front of my mind. I'm not only just playing for me, I'm playing for both of us.

' The letter and Robertson's response have resonated deeply within the football community, serving as a powerful reminder of friendship, loss, and the enduring power of shared dreams. As Scotland prepares for their first World Cup appearance in nearly three decades, Robertson carries not only the hopes of a nation but also the legacy of his dear friend Diogo Jota





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