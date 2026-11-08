JOTA Cadillac Wins in WEC Finale at Monza, as No. 8 Toyota Takes Drivers’ Title

Bourdais wins his first Cadillac Hypercar race in his final WEC race, while JOTA wins the finale to extend his yearly win streak at the 6 Hours of Monza.

The No. 38 Hertz Team JOTA Cadillac V-Series. R crew of Jack Aitken, Sebastien Bourdais and Earl Bamber won the final race of the 2026 World Endurance Championship at Monza as the No. 8 Toyota TR010 took the driver’s title Sunday morning.

Neither the Le Mans-winning No. 7 Toyota TR010 nor the No. 8 Championship Toyota finished in the points. Sebastein Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Roy Hirakawa become champions this is Buemi and Harley’s fifth win and Hirakawa, who made his F1 debut last weekend, third.

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JOTA’s first win of the WEC season extends their streak of wins in every year that the team has competed in WEC In his final race with Cadillac, Bourdais grabs his first win under the Detroit badge, and his first WEC win since 2016. A bittersweet end to his time in WEC as Bourdais voiced his frustration with WEC’s driver classifications that he feels is forcing him into an early retirement with limited Platinum seats.

“Unfortunately, the categorization for guys like me just puts you into retirement," Bourdais said in an interview“My window of being a professional race car driver is not going to be extremely long. I'm unfortunately platinum and getting closer to 50 years old. And the platinum side isn't going to change until I'm 55. And even then I'll be gold, so nothing will change.

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Once I'm 60, I'll be silver, maybe. ” Jack Aiken, who joined JOTA with Bamber while also running the full IMSA schedule and took home the driver’s championship stateside, missed the podium to rush home to hopefully witness the birth of his child. After narrowly missing pole position, the No. 19 Genesis GMR-001 took the lead on the first lap, this time over the hometown hero No. 50 Ferrari 499P with Miguel Molina on first stint.

Unfortunately, Juncadella was hit with a five-second penalty for cutting a corner, and the No. 38 Cadillac made it to second as Genesis fell to third. The No. 19 Genesis suffered an electrical shutdown, and the VSC marked the first driver change in the Hypercar field. The Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 R EVO won the LMGT3 category, while the No. 33 TF Sport Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3 R’s Jonny Edgar took the drivers’ title.

The Corvette crew of Edgar, Ben Keating, and Nick Catsburg finished third for Edgar’s championship. Victoria Beaver is a nomadic sports writer who spends her time hopping between race tracks and hippie farms. She’s covered every corner of motorsports that will let her in from 410 Sprints to NASCAR to Supercross. Her daily driver is a 2010 Subaru that she refused to do the smallest amount of preventative maintenance on.

Instead, she spends her free time and money building a 42-foot Skoolie to one day travel the country full time.