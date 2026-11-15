Jost Criticizes Trump Admin's Handling of Nvidia CEO Scandal and Grounded Flights

A commentator questions the Trump administration's contradictory explanations for grounding flights and Jensen Huang's alleged connection to a Chinese spy, highlighting uncertainty about presidential awareness and impacting market confidence.

took aim at the Trump administration’s explanation for grounding all flights for hours on Friday, and questioned what the president knew about ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair withbegan.

“First, they said it was a ‘telecommunications outage, as of now. ’ Why add ‘as of now? ’ No one wants to hear: ‘Your child is safe, as of now.

Also read The Trump Admin Pats its Own Back Over ‘Record’ Deportations and Arrests

'” “Then, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said the whole situation was the result of a contractor upgrading copper wire to fiberoptic cable. So, one guy switched out one wire and took out all planes? I think that’s literally a scene from the movie, ‘Airplane!

'” Jost joked.turned to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin telling reporters in the early stage of the incident that it was not a 9/11-type situation.a suspected Chinese spy. The news has caused stocks to fall, since the company’s A.I. chips are shouldering a large part of the U.S. economy. Jost then addressed the uncertainty about what Donald Trump knew about Huang potentially being taken advantage of and when he knew it.

Advertisement

“Insiders are also saying that despite Trump’s claim that he didn’t know about the Nvidia CEO’s relationship with a Chinese spy, he was actually briefed about it on a trip to China in May,” Jost said. “So this concludes yet another game of ‘Dementia or Lying?

’Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson Contribute New Music to 'GTA VI: The Album'Outlook Outage: Microsoft's Email Service Goes Down Nationwide DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverJohn Mulaney Mocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in ‘SNL’ Monologue: ‘No One Likes Him. You Dumbass …