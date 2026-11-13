Josie Long Details Russell Brand Assault and Condemns Toxic Comedy Culture

Comedian Josie Long exposes physical assault by Russell Brand and joins other stars in condemning the predatory culture within the entertainment industry.

Comedian Josie Long has detailed a physical altercation with Russell Brand, alleging that the convicted sex offender bit her face backstage despite her explicit objection. Long, who is 44 years old, stated that she told Brand she 'did not like it' during the incident, yet he continued to chase her around the area. This account emerges as Brand serves a prison sentence of more than ten years for rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Long Details Physical Assault by Brand

Speaking on the Novara Live podcast, Long recounted the event where she was 22 years old at the time. She described feeling overwhelmed and initially laughing nervously, but noted that it took significant effort for Brand to stop the behavior. Long now identifies the incident as a physical assault, highlighting how difficult it was for her to assert boundaries in that environment. She emphasized that the experience has been difficult to reconcile with her earlier perception of the situation.

Also read Netflix Keeps Russell Brand Special Re:Birth After Rape Conviction and 10-Year Sentence

Long used the platform to criticize the pervasive toxic culture that exists within the comedy industry. She argued that many individuals who held positions of power during that era have maintained or increased their influence over time. The comedian expressed gratitude for the progress made by others but stressed that the systemic issues remain deeply entrenched. She warned other male figures in comedy that accountability is approaching and expressed a desire for them to face consequences.

Russell Brand Faces Transfer and New Allegations

Brand is currently incarcerated after being jailed for ten-and-a-half years. Reports indicate that he is being assessed for a potential transfer to HMP Wakefield, a high-security facility known as the 'Monster Mansion'. In addition to his existing conviction, Brand is facing accusations from six more women alleging sexual misconduct and predatory behavior. These developments underscore the ongoing scrutiny surrounding his actions and reputation.

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Long reflected on her early career, noting that she started stand-up comedy at age 17. She described a decade-long struggle where female comedians were discouraged from discussing women-centric topics. This pressure made her feel unable to speak openly about her own experiences for many years. She expressed sadness and anger toward her younger self for not thriving in environments that prioritized such restrictive norms.

Katherine Ryan and Jo Whiley Share Experiences

Comedian Katherine Ryan has voiced her feelings of grief and relief following Brand's conviction. In a past interview with Louis Theroux, Ryan referred to a 'predator' in the showbiz industry without naming him, citing legal risks. It is widely believed she was referring to Brand, with whom she appeared on Comedy Central's Roast Battle in 2018. Producers cut her remarks before broadcast, and Brand left the show after six episodes.

Presenter Jo Whiley shared a disturbing memory involving a message Brand sent to her. Whiley stated that a signature in her show book where Brand referred to her as a 'MILF' makes her shudder. She described keeping the book in her living room as an oppressive presence that she intends to destroy. Whiley also recounted crying with her daughter, Coco, who is 18, upon hearing the verdict, calling the moment seismic.

Goldsmith and Others Condemn Brand's Behavior

TV producer Jemima Goldsmith has accused Brand of violence, coercive control, and abuse. She wrote on X that she was forced to call the police in 2014 to have Brand removed from her home during a violent incident. Goldsmith is among a growing list of female celebrities who have spoken out against Brand. Other notable figures joining this condemnation include Lily Allen, Vanessa Feltz, Jemima Goldsmith, Lorraine Kelly, and Kelly Brook.

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Whiley emphasized the sense of empathy felt among women and men regarding the impact of such behavior. She noted that the outcry represents a lament from women who have suffered abuse at the hands of powerful figures. This collective response highlights the generational effect of predatory behavior on women in the public eye. The ongoing wave of accusations continues to challenge the entertainment industry's historical tolerance of such actions.

Industry Impact and Future Accountability

Long's statement serves as a direct warning to other misogynists in the comedy world. She declared that she hopes they 'never sleep again,' signaling a shift toward greater accountability. The comedy community is facing increased pressure to address its internal culture of toxicity. Long's willingness to revisit her past experiences reflects a broader movement among women to reclaim their narratives.

The combination of Brand's legal troubles and the testimonies of Long, Ryan, Whiley, and Goldsmith has intensified public discourse. These women are challenging the power structures that allowed such behavior to persist for decades. Their collective voice aims to dismantle the normalization of predatory conduct in professional settings. The entertainment sector must now confront these historical abuses and implement meaningful change.