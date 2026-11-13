Josie Long Accuses Russell Brand of Physical Assault

Comedian Josie Long details a physical assault by Russell Brand, joining other celebrities in condemning his predatory behavior following his recent criminal conviction.

Comedian Josie Long has issued a stark condemnation of Russell Brand, revealing that the entertainer physically assaulted her by biting her face backstage despite her explicit verbal refusal. The 44-year-old comedian is among a growing coalition of female public figures who have come forward to denounce Brand's predatory conduct in the wake of his recent imprisonment for multiple serious sexual offenses. Long emphasized that this behavior was part of a broader, toxic culture within the entertainment industry that has allowed powerful men to operate with impunity for decades.

Core Details of Physical Assault Allegations

In a candid interview on the Novara Live podcast, Long described an incident where Brand chased her around a backstage area after biting her face. She recalled telling him she did not like the action, yet he continued to pursue her. At the time, Long was just 22 years old and admitted she responded with nervous laughter, feeling overwhelmed by the situation. It was only in retrospect that she recognized the interaction as a clear instance of physical assault that required significant effort on her part to stop.

Also read Netflix Keeps Russell Brand Special Re:Birth After Rape Conviction and 10-Year Sentence

Long expressed deep frustration regarding the normalization of such behavior during that era. She highlighted how the comedy industry fostered an environment where individuals in positions of power could persistently engage in abusive conduct. This culture allowed perpetrators to maintain and even expand their influence, leaving victims to navigate complex and often isolating professional landscapes. Long noted that while progress has been made, the structural issues remain deeply rooted in the industry.

Stakeholder Positions and Broader Accusations

Long's testimony adds to a substantial list of allegations against Brand, who was recently sentenced to more than ten years in prison for rape and three counts of sexual assault. Six additional women have accused Brand of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior, signaling a continued wave of accountability for his actions. Reports indicate that Brand is currently being assessed for a potential transfer to HMP Wakefield, a high-security facility colloquially known as the Monster Mansion due to its population of sex offenders.

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Other prominent figures have also shared their perspectives on Brand's conviction and its implications. Comedian Katherine Ryan described feeling a complex mix of grief and relief following Brand's sentencing. Although she did not name him directly in a past interview, Ryan referred to a predator in the showbiz industry whom she had confronted face-to-face on Comedy Central's Roast Battle in 2018. The confrontation was reportedly edited out of the broadcast before Brand departed the show after six episodes.

Radio presenter Jo Whiley also joined the chorus of critics, recalling a message Brand wrote to her referring to her by a derogatory acronym. Whiley stated that the incident makes her shudder, noting that such language was unfortunately expected when interacting with him. She described the verdict as a seismic moment that triggered a profound sense of empathy and shared burden among women who have suffered abuse, highlighting the generational impact of such predatory behavior.

Real-World Impact and Industry Reckoning

Former partner Jemima Goldsmith has formally accused Brand of violence, coercive control, and abuse. She detailed a specific incident in 2014 where she was forced to call the police to have Brand removed from her home due to his violent behavior. These collective testimonies underscore a significant shift in how the entertainment industry addresses abuse, moving from silence to public accountability.

Long concluded her statement with a direct warning to other men in comedy who have engaged in similar misogynistic behavior. She declared that women are actively seeking justice and hoped these individuals would face lasting consequences for their actions. The outpouring of support and shared experiences suggests a continued reckoning within the industry, as victims find strength in solidarity and demand systemic change to prevent future abuses.