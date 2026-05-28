Josie Gibson Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss Transformation

Josie Gibson, a 41-year-old Big Brother star, has proudly shown off her recent weight loss transformation on Instagram. She has undergone liposuction and brachioplasty surgery to remove excess skin and fat from her arms, which were affected by lipoedema. Josie has also shared her wellness routine, which includes working out, taking collagen supplements, and getting lymphatic draining. She has also built her own copper pyramid triangle for meditation and energy healing.

Josie Gibson proudly showed off the results of her recent weight loss as she posed in skintight sportswear for a gallery of Instagram snaps. The Big Brother star, 41, previously shared she'd spent £7,000 on liposuction in a bid to kickstart her transformation after being diagnosed with lipoedema.

Josie has since shared she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty, which is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm. And the This Morning presenter showed off her impressive transformation in a two-piece from HUG Activewear, after a day of filming. Praising the two-piece, she captioned the post: 'I need to give HUG Activewear a shout out!!! I've never tried sports wear on quite like it.

'It's like having the softest hug!! If you love your comfys and sports wear and you want to support independent brands this brand is one to watch out for.

' Josie Gibson proudly showed off the results of her recent weight loss as she posed in skintight sportswear for a gallery of Instagram snaps The Big Brother star previously shared she'd spent £7,000 on liposuction in a bid to kickstart her transformation after being diagnosed with lipoedema (right in 2010 and left this week) Josie had previously shared that despite working out, she struggled to shift the 'lumps and excess weight' in her body. Lipoedema is a chronic disorder involving an abnormal, symmetrical buildup of adipose tissue (fat) primarily in the legs, hips, buttocks, and sometimes arms.

It almost exclusively affects women and is considered to be hereditary. Josie said she felt 'held back' by her condition, but has since thrown herself into working out, as well as a focus on wellness. She said: 'I have just bought a treadmill so I try to get my steps in on there, and sometimes I put some circuits together at home.

'I take collagen supplements and electrolytes. I've also been getting lymphatic draining and have been understanding how the lymphatic system works.

' Alongside this, Josie also has NAD+ and glutathione injectables, designed for anti-aging. The wellness side of things helps to promote healing from her operations. She revealed that this included renting a hyperbaric chamber from a company for three months. This involves breathing in 100 per cent oxygen in a pressurised chamber to increase blood oxygen levels and aid healing.

Josie also explained how she has built her own copper pyramid triangle, which are popular tools for meditation and energy healing. In March, Josie shared she'd undergone brachioplasty surgery, and despite having 45 per cent of her arm removed, said she was feeling 'really good' just a week later.

The This Morning presenter showed off her impressive transformation in a two-piece from HUG Activewear, after a day of filming Josie has since shared she had 45 per cent of her arm removed in a brachioplasty, which is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm According to the Cleveland Clinic, a brachioplasty, also known as an arm lift, is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm. The procedure typically lasts one to two hours under general anaesthetic and usually leaves a scar along the inner arm.

Recovery takes around one to two weeks, with heavy lifting restricted for four to six weeks. In a series of video clips, Josie told her followers: 'I've just had about 20 messages asking how I am, so I'm so sorry I didn't want to alarm anybody. I went in to see Paul Tulley last Friday for brachioplasty. Clarifying she is doing well, she added: 'There was nothing wrong with me.

I'm really, really good, in fact. Explaining further, she said: 'So for those of you who don't know what brachioplasty is, obviously I had liposuction on my arms, and then I've had an arm lift, and that's because the lipoedema is obviously on my arms as well.

' According to the NHS, Lipoedema is a long-term (chronic) condition of fat and connective tissue which builds up in your legs, hips, bottom and sometimes arms. It affects both sides of the body equally. The condition is more common in women and only very rarely affects men.

However, it's not the same as obesity. For some people, it can have a big impact on daily routine, physical health and emotional wellbeing. Josie continued: 'So I just felt gross whenever I was in like a vest top, and I just wanna go out in the summer and feel alright when I put a vest top on.

'Constantly fighting your genetics. So I went in last Friday, I've had 45% of my arm removed, I've got my bandages on, and that just keeps your arm all intact.

'But I'm very lucky, I'm quite a fast healer, so the only thing that has been annoying about it, there's been no pain, I've had no pain at all, but it just stopped me in my tracks. 'And those who know me know I am so busy, I'm always doing something, and this has really stopped me in my tracks





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Josie Gibson Weight Loss Liposuction Brachioplasty Lipoedema Wellness Collagen Supplements Lymphatic Draining Copper Pyramid Triangle Meditation Energy Healing

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