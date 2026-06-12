Josie Gibson Shows Brachioplasty Scars in Instagram Promotion Amid Lipoedema Journey

Josie Gibson revealed her arm lift surgery scars while promoting Wild deodorant on Instagram, sharing details of her recovery process and holistic wellness regimen following a brachioplasty to address lipoedema-related excess skin and fat.

Josie Gibson , the 41-year-old Big Brother star, has publicly displayed her surgical scars following an arm lift procedure, sharing her journey as part of her ongoing battle with lipoedema.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, she promoted Wild deodorant's latest offer while wearing a black sports bra and leggings, during which she lifted her arm to use a roll-on deodorant, inadvertently revealing the scars from her recent brachioplasty. This procedure, which involved the removal of approximately 45 percent of the excess skin and fat from her upper arms, was undertaken after a prior £7,000 investment in liposuction to manage her condition.

Lipoedema is a chronic disorder characterized by an abnormal, symmetrical accumulation of adipose tissue, primarily affecting the legs, hips, buttocks, and sometimes arms, and is distinct from general obesity. Gibson has been vocal about her struggle to reduce the 'lumps and excess weight' associated with the condition despite consistent exercise, which she described as making her feel 'held back.

' Her recovery and healing regimen are comprehensive, incorporating a range of wellness practices and advanced treatments. She has taken up home workouts using a treadmill for step counts and circuit training, while also supplementing with collagen, electrolytes, and pursuing lymphatic drainage massage to understand and support her lymphatic system.

Additionally, she has utilized NAD+ and glutathione injectables aimed at anti-aging and recovery support. A notable part of her protocol has been the rental of a hyperbaric chamber for three months, a therapy involving breathing 100 percent oxygen in a pressurized environment to enhance blood oxygen levels and accelerate tissue healing post-surgery. She has also constructed a copper pyramid triangle, an instrument used in meditation and energy healing, reflecting a holistic approach to her wellbeing.

Gibson first announced her brachioplasty in March, noting that she felt 'really good' just one week after the surgery, which was performed by surgeon Paul Tulley. She addressed her followers directly, explaining that while she had previously undergone liposuction on her arms, the lipoedema necessitated the additional arm lift due to persistent excess skin.

According to medical sources like the Cleveland Clinic, a brachioplasty typically takes one to two hours under general anesthesia, leaves a scar along the inner arm, and requires a recovery period of one to two weeks, with restrictions on heavy lifting for four to six weeks. Gibson emphasized that she experienced no pain post-operation, though the procedure temporarily limited her usual busy activities, such as simple tasks like taking out the bins.

Her candid sharing aims to raise awareness about lipoedema, a condition more prevalent in women and rarely affecting men, which can significantly impact daily life, physical health, and emotional state, as noted by the NHS. By showcasing her scars and detailing her multimodal recovery strategy-combining surgical intervention with cutting-edge wellness technologies and traditional healing practices-Gibson is helping to destigmatize the visible aftermath of cosmetic and medical procedures while encouraging a proactive, informed approach to managing chronic conditions like lipoedema





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Josie Gibson Brachioplasty Arm Lift Lipoedema Surgery Scars Recovery Hyperbaric Chamber Wellness Instagram Chronic Condition Body Transformation

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