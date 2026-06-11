Josie Gibson Shows Arm Lift Scars After Lipoedema Surgery, Shares Recovery Journey

Big Brother star Josie Gibson reveals her brachioplasty scars and discusses her battle with lipoedema, including surgery details, recovery tips, and wellness routines.

Josie Gibson , the 41-year-old Big Brother star, has recently updated her followers on her recovery after undergoing an arm lift surgery . In a candid Instagram Stories post, she revealed the scars from her brachioplasty, a procedure that removed 45 percent of the skin and fat from her upper arms.

This surgery was part of her ongoing battle with lipoedema, a chronic condition characterized by the abnormal accumulation of adipose tissue, primarily in the limbs. Josie has been open about her struggles with lipoedema, which previously led her to spend £7,000 on liposuction to kickstart her transformation. Despite her active lifestyle, she found it challenging to lose the lumps and excess weight caused by the condition.

Now, she is focusing on recovery and wellness, incorporating treatments like lymphatic drainage, collagen supplements, and even renting a hyperbaric chamber to aid healing. Her journey highlights the physical and emotional toll of living with a chronic condition and the lengths she has gone to achieve comfort and confidence in her own skin. In her latest video, Josie wore a black sports bra and leggings while promoting a deodorant brand, casually lifting her arm to reveal the surgical scars beneath.

She addressed her followers, explaining that the brachioplasty was necessary after the initial liposuction left her with excess skin. The procedure, performed by surgeon Paul Tulley, involved removing a significant portion of arm tissue, and she described feeling no pain but being frustrated by the temporary limitations on her daily activities. She emphasized that the surgery was not due to any medical emergency but rather a personal choice to feel more comfortable in summer clothing like vest tops.

Josie admitted that she constantly felt like she was fighting her genetics, but she expressed gratitude for being a fast healer. Her openness about the process has sparked conversations about lipoedema and the options available for those affected. According to medical sources like the Cleveland Clinic, brachioplasty is a standard procedure to remove excess skin and fat from the upper arms, typically lasting one to two hours under general anesthesia.

Recovery generally takes one to two weeks, with restrictions on heavy lifting for four to six weeks. The NHS notes that lipoedema is a long-term condition that primarily affects women, causing symmetrical fat buildup in the legs, hips, and sometimes arms. It can significantly impact daily life, physical health, and emotional wellbeing.

Josie has also invested in wellness practices beyond surgery: she uses NAD+ and glutathione injectables for anti-aging, built a copper pyramid triangle for meditation and energy healing, and follows a routine with a treadmill and home circuits. Her comprehensive approach demonstrates a commitment to not only treating the symptoms of lipoedema but also improving her overall quality of life.

By sharing her story, she provides hope and information to others facing similar challenges, reminding them that they are not alone in their fight against chronic conditions





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Josie Gibson Arm Lift Surgery Lipoedema Brachioplasty Recovery

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