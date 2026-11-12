Josie Gibson Reveals Financial Strain From £1.1 Million Home Renovation

This Morning presenter Josie Gibson admits she is broke after spending all her life savings on renovating her £1.1 million eco-friendly country home near Bath.

Television personality Josie Gibson has publicly disclosed that she is currently experiencing significant financial strain following an extensive property renovation project. The 41-year-old former Big Brother winner stated she is now broke after investing her entire life savings into transforming a dilapidated country property near Bath, Somerset. This admission highlights the substantial costs associated with turning her £1.1 million dream home into a sustainable, eco-friendly retreat for herself and her eight-year-old son, Reggie.

Renovation Costs Drain Savings Account

Josie Gibson confirmed that the ambitious building project has completely exhausted her personal finances, forcing her to utilize every penny of money she had accumulated over her career. She revealed this financial reality while appearing on the Katherine Ryan What's My Age Again? podcast on Thursday, reflecting on her journey from living in a caravan to owning a large country estate. The presenter explained that she took every bit of every life saving she had ever had to fund the transformation of the four-bedroom property.

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The television star admitted that the renovation process proved to be far more complicated and expensive than she initially anticipated during the planning stages. She acknowledged making costly errors by attempting to keep the construction costs as low as possible, a decision she now regrets deeply. Gibson noted that she had not planned properly at the start of the project and was thinking about the price too much, which led to poor financial choices.

She explicitly stated that going cheap on construction details resulted in needing to fix things twice, a common and expensive pitfall in building projects. The Bristol-born presenter described the experience as a headache, emphasizing that her initial financial strategy undermined the quality and longevity of the work. This candid admission serves as a cautionary tale for others considering major home improvements without sufficient financial buffers.

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Eco-Friendly Retrofitting and Construction Details

The property located on four acres of countryside is a 2,238-square-foot cottage that required extensive work to meet Gibson's standards for luxury and sustainability. The massive undertaking is the central focus of her seven-part ITV series, Josie Gibson's Big Country Build, which documents the challenges of the renovation. The building work was so severe that Gibson described it as a complete teardown and rebuild, likening the process to a retrofit rather than a standard renovation.

Gibson explained that she tried to build the home using sustainable materials that had been recycled, aligning with her goal of creating an eco-friendly living space. The home features modern, energy-efficient systems, including an air source heat pump to reduce carbon footprint and energy costs. She admitted that it might have been easier and potentially more cost-effective to demolish the house entirely and build a new structure from scratch.

Despite the financial drain, Gibson remains committed to the sustainable aspects of the project, with future plans including growing her own food and keeping bees on the property. The renovation has taken more than a year to complete, and while she has reached the stage of decorating the interiors, the project is not yet fully finished. She expressed concern about how quickly expensive new interiors might become dated over the next few years.

Public Perception Versus Financial Reality

These financial disclosures come just days after Gibson addressed misconceptions about her wealth among the general public. She had insisted that people vastly overestimate how much she earns from her television career, correcting the assumption that she is a billionaire. The star told OK! magazine that everyone automatically thinks television presenters get paid much more than they actually do, a belief she actively fights against.

When asked if she still worries about money despite her fame and success on This Morning, Gibson replied with a resounding yes, especially given the ongoing costs of building a house. She emphasized that she has worries just like everybody else, challenging the narrative that celebrity status equates to financial freedom from everyday concerns. The 41-year-old shared that if she does not continue working, her bills do not get paid, highlighting the pressure of carrying all financial burdens on her shoulders.

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Gibson's current financial situation is rooted in her desire to provide a stable and luxurious environment for her son, Reggie, who shares custody with her former partner, Terry Bond. She has previously spoken about the difficulties of raising a child alone and the necessity of maintaining a steady income to cover expenses. The renovation was a personal goal she had pursued for five years, searching for the perfect property that matched her vision.

Purchase Strategy and Future Outlook

The acquisition of the Somerset property was driven by intuition rather than careful negotiation, a strategy that may have cost Gibson money. She revealed that she was so convinced she had found her dream home that she decided to buy it before even looking inside the cottage. The drive to the property had been a daydream for about two to three years, making the purchase emotionally significant and financially urgent.

Recalling the moment she decided to purchase the house, Gibson admitted that her enthusiasm undermined her attempts to negotiate a lower price. She tried to offer a lower price but was rejected, describing the experience as a mistake because she went in too strong with her enthusiasm. This impulsive yet heartfelt approach to buying the property set the stage for the extensive and costly renovation that followed.

Despite the current financial strain, Gibson is determined to see the sustainable countryside home through to completion. The project represents the culmination of years of hard work and financial sacrifice, aiming to create a legacy home for her family. Her story offers a transparent look at the realities of high-end property renovation and the personal costs involved in achieving one's dream home goals.