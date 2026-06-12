Josie Gibson Reveals Brachioplasty Scars While Promoting Deodorant Amid Lipoedema Journey

Big Brother star Josie Gibson showed surgery scars from her recent arm lift in an Instagram promo. She detailed her lipoedema battle, holistic healing methods, and why she removed 45% of her arm tissue.

Josie Gibson , the 41-year-old Big Brother star, has been open about her ongoing battle with lipoedema, a chronic disorder characterized by an abnormal and symmetrical accumulation of fat tissue, predominantly in the legs, hips, buttocks, and sometimes the arms.

After previously spending £7,000 on liposuction as part of her transformation journey following her diagnosis, she recently underwent a brachioplasty, commonly known as an arm lift. This surgical procedure removes excess skin and fat from the upper arm, and in Josie's case, approximately 45 percent of her arm tissue was removed. She shared footage on her Instagram Stories to promote Wild deodorant's latest offer, wearing a black sports bra and leggings.

During the clip, she lifted her arm to apply the deodorant, inadvertently revealing the surgical scars from her recent operation. This moment sparked conversations among her followers about her health and recovery. Lipoedema is often misunderstood and is not simply a result of obesity; it is a distinct medical condition that affects women far more frequently than men.

The symmetrical buildup of fat can cause significant discomfort, pain, and emotional distress, often resisting conventional weight loss methods like diet and exercise. Josie has spoken about how, despite her consistent workout efforts, she struggled to eliminate the lumps and excessive weight associated with the condition, which left her feeling 'held back.

' In response, she has adopted a comprehensive approach to wellness, combining surgical interventions with holistic health practices. Her regimen includes using a treadmill for daily steps, performing home circuits, taking collagen supplements and electrolytes, and undergoing lymphatic drainage massage to understand and support her lymphatic system.

She also utilizes NAD+ and glutathione injectables aimed at anti-aging and healing, and she rented a hyperbaric chamber for three months to breathe 100 percent oxygen in a pressurized environment, thereby increasing blood oxygen levels to accelerate post-surgical recovery. Additionally, she has constructed a copper pyramid triangle, a tool used for meditation and energy healing, as part of her mental and physical recuperation process.

The brachioplasty, as described by medical sources like the Cleveland Clinic, is performed under general anesthetic and typically lasts one to two hours, leaving a scar along the inner arm. Recovery usually spans one to two weeks, with restrictions on heavy lifting for four to six weeks. Josie documented her experience in a series of video messages to her followers, reassuring them that she was 'really, really good' just a week after the surgery.

She explained that the procedure was necessary because lipoedema also affects her arms, and despite having liposuction previously, the resulting excess skin required removal. She candidly expressed her motivations, stating she felt 'gross' in vest tops and wanted to feel comfortable wearing summer clothing, battling against her genetics. Although she experienced no pain, the recovery temporarily halted her normally busy lifestyle, making simple tasks like taking out the bins difficult.

Nonetheless, she expressed profound relief and satisfaction with having undergone the operation, highlighting her resilience and proactive stance in managing her chronic condition through both medical and wellness avenues





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Josie Gibson Lipoedema Brachioplasty Arm Lift Surgery Scars Chronic Condition Wellness Hyperbaric Chamber Lymphatic Drainage

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