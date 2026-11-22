Josie Gibson reveals her 2024 lipoedema diagnosis, explaining how a painful fat accumulation condition caused her disproportionate legs and years of self-blame despite strict dieting.

Josie Gibson has revealed significant updates regarding her health journey after being diagnosed with lipoedema, confirming she has lost up to two stone and is now a size 14. The reality television star and former Big Brother winner shared that her weight has settled at 13st 7lb following a series of invasive medical procedures designed to treat the painful condition. She disclosed that the physical transformation has drastically improved her mobility and allowed her to engage in activities that were previously difficult due to chronic leg pain and swelling.

Gibson detailed the extensive surgical interventions she underwent in Berlin and the UK to manage her stage three lipoedema. Her treatment began with liposuction on her lower calves performed under local anaesthetic by Dr Dennis Wolf, followed by a second procedure in March for her upper arms. The arm surgery included an arm tuck, or brachioplasty, which removed three pounds of excess skin from each side to address the disproportionate swelling that had characterized her condition for years.

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The diagnosis finally provided a medical explanation for why years of strict dieting and high-intensity interval training failed to reduce the size of her limbs. Lipoedema is a genetic condition triggered by hormones that causes the body to store fat cells in a way that the lymphatic system cannot metabolize. Unlike standard weight gain, these fat cells overload the lymphatic system, leading to chronic pain, heaviness, and swelling that is resistant to traditional weight loss methods.

Gibson described the emotional impact of finally understanding her body, noting that she had spent much of her life blaming herself for her physique. She recalled feeling self-conscious on ITV's Josie's Taste Of The West Country when her legs became so heavy and painful that she felt emotionally knackered despite enjoying her work. This physical strain prompted her to seek medical help after lymphatic drainage expert Karla Santos identified the severity of her stage three condition.

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Her journey toward recovery included not only surgical intervention but also significant lifestyle adjustments to manage the chronic nature of the disease. She now attends manual lymphatic drainage massages every other month and wears high-waisted compression leggings to reduce pain. Gibson also avoids alcohol, which causes her legs to swell severely, and incorporates anti-inflammatory foods like pineapple, turmeric, and ginger into her diet to support her lymphatic health.

Despite the progress, Gibson emphasized that she is still managing a lifelong condition and has paused her next scheduled operations due to financial and time constraints. The next steps involved liposuction on her thighs and a lift to remove excess skin, with each procedure costing approximately seven thousand pounds. As a single mother to her son Reggie, she noted that she currently lacks the time required for proper recuperation, so she will delay these surgeries until she can secure the necessary support.

The treatment has allowed Gibson to embrace a more adventurous fashion style, including wearing sleeveless tops and skirts that showcase her calves. She reported that her ankles, which had been permanently swollen for decades, are now noticeably smaller and shapelier. Her recovery was swift, enabling her to vacation in Ibiza within three months and return to work shortly after her arm surgery.

Gibson remains active in her daily life, utilizing a hyperbaric oxygen chamber at home to aid healing and reduce scarring. She engages in low-impact exercise such as walking and home renovation work in Wiltshire, finding that her legs swell less and feel less heavy than before. She continues to advocate for awareness of lipoedema, hoping to help others who may feel isolated by similar undiagnosed medical conditions.