Hong Kong court imposes 10-year sentence on Joshua Wong for alleged foreign collusion. The ruling adds to his existing subversion term, sparking international condemnation and anger among pro-democracy supporters who view the verdict as a political crackdown.

A Hong Kong court sentenced pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to an additional ten years in prison on Thursday, effectively extending his incarceration until he turns 40 in 2036. This new penalty, delivered under the National Security Law, adds to the five-year term Wong is currently serving for subversion charges. The combined timeline ensures he will remain behind bars for a significant portion of his thirties, marking a severe escalation in judicial actions against prominent dissenters.

The High Court ruling came shortly after Wong pleaded guilty to charges of colluding with foreign forces. Although a guilty plea typically allows for sentencing reductions under Hong Kong law, the judge determined that the gravity of the offenses warranted a lengthy term. The charges stem from alleged efforts to seek international sanctions against the Beijing government during a period of intense civil unrest in 2020.

Also read Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2nd national security case

Prosecutors alleged that Wong and his former Demosisto co-founder Nathan Law acted as the masterminds behind a scheme to urge foreign nations to impose human rights sanctions. These actions reportedly occurred between July and November 2020, coinciding with the government crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Authorities branded both individuals as ring-leaders who exacerbated local social turmoil to achieve political aims through external collaboration.

Hong Kong High Court Judge William Tam stated that the punishment must reflect the community's abhorrence of acts endangering national security. The judge initially proposed a thirteen-year sentence but reduced it to ten years following Wong's guilty plea. No further reductions were granted, as the court emphasized the need to express condemnation for schemes involving external elements.

Advertisement

The verdict has triggered immediate and sharp reactions from international diplomatic missions and human rights advocates. The U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong condemned the decision, calling for Wong's immediate release. A consulate spokesperson asserted that the imprisonment demonstrates Beijing's determination to silence those advocating for fundamental freedoms, noting Wong has been detained since December 2020.

Frances Hui, a fellow pro-democracy activist residing in the United States and a close friend of Wong, expressed being heartbroken and outraged by the verdict. Hui described the sentencing as part of a broader political crackdown aimed at erasing the contributions of a generation that sought to shape Hong Kong's future. Her remarks highlight the deep emotional toll the legal proceedings have taken on the activist network.

Wong is now expected to remain imprisoned until 2036, a date that underscores the long-term impact of the National Security Law on individual liberties. Under the current legal framework, individuals imprisoned under this law face a higher threshold for securing early release on good behavior. Consequently, any possibility of a sentence reduction for Wong appears highly unlikely, ensuring his prolonged detention.

The ruling against Joshua Wong reflects a wider pattern of using the National Security Law to suppress dissent since its implementation in 2020. Other prominent figures have also faced significant prison sentences for organizing peaceful assemblies. Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow Hang-tung, and Albert Ho received sentences of up to seven years for organizing candlelight vigils commemorating historical events.

Advertisement

These convictions highlight the intensifying pressure on the pro-democracy movement and the severe consequences faced by those challenging the status quo. The disbanding of Demosisto and the ongoing legal battles of its former leaders signal a strategic effort by authorities to dismantle organized opposition. The judicial process continues to operate with minimal regard for international criticism or human rights standards.

As Wong was led away by prison guards after the sentencing, supporters gathered outside the court waved to him in a show of solidarity. The visual of the activist departing the High Court serves as a potent symbol of the current political climate in Hong Kong. The community remains vigilant, watching how these precedents will influence future activism and legal defenses.

The international response to the sentence underscores the global concern regarding the erosion of autonomy in the region. Diplomatic channels have been activated to address the humanitarian implications of the extended imprisonment. The case of Joshua Wong remains a focal point for discussions on justice, sovereignty, and human rights in East Asia.