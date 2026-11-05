Hong Kong Court Sentences Joshua Wong to 10 Years for Foreign Collusion, Extending Prison Term to 2036

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong received a 10-year prison term for conspiring with foreign entities to impose sanctions. The ruling extends his incarceration until late 2036 alongside his existing subversion sentence.

A Hong Kong court has sentenced prominent activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung to 10 years in prison for conspiring to collude with foreign forces. The judicial ruling was delivered on Thursday, marking a significant escalation in the legal repercussions faced by key figures in the city's recent political history.

Wong pleaded guilty to charges related to a global campaign aimed at instigating sanctions against both mainland China and Hong Kong. This specific legal action stems from activities conducted in the aftermath of the 2019 anti-government protests. The court found that Wong participated in efforts to attract international economic pressure against the region.

Also read Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong faces sentencing in 2nd national security case

The sentence addresses his role in orchestrating international diplomatic and economic hostility toward Chinese authorities. By admitting guilt in September of this year, Wong accepted responsibility for actions deemed detrimental to national security. The judge emphasized that these coordinated efforts were designed to undermine the stability of the semi-autonomous region.

Joshua Wong is currently serving a prison term for a separate conviction involving conspiracy to commit subversion. Justice William Tam Yiu-ho ordered that the new 10-year sentence be served concurrently with his previous incarceration period. This legal structure ensures that the additional time does not extend his total detention indefinitely beyond the original term.

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His initial sentence for subversion is scheduled to expire on January 7 of next year. Because the new sentence runs alongside the existing one, the practical effect is a significant postponement of his potential release. The judicial calculation places his expected release date at late 2036, effectively extending his time behind bars by several years.

Justice William Tam Yiu-ho provided a detailed rationale for the severity of the sentence handed to Joshua Wong. The judge ruled that Wong and his associates exploited their connections with top overseas officials and prominent institutions. These networks were used to promote foreign interference through social media platforms and Western news agencies.

The court determined that the advocated sanctions and hostile acts carried the potential for highly detrimental consequences. These outcomes were assessed as adverse not only to Hong Kong but also to mainland China. The judicial findings highlight the gravity of attempting to leverage international relations against local governance structures.

The legal proceedings against Joshua Wong were closely linked to the actions of fugitive former lawmaker Nathan Law Kwun-chung. Wong was previously convicted for conspiring with Nathan Law and other activists to collude with foreign forces. This earlier conviction was triggered by Beijing's imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong.

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The national security law was enacted on June 30, 2020, fundamentally changing the legal landscape for political activists in the region. It was introduced following the unrest of 2019 and aimed to curb secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with external forces. The current sentencing reinforces the strict enforcement of this legislation against former protest leaders.

The sentencing of Joshua Wong serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing legal challenges facing Hong Kong's opposition movement. By targeting those who sought international support, the courts are signaling a zero-tolerance approach to external involvement. The concurrent sentencing mechanism ensures that activists cannot bypass longer penalties through staggered legal timelines.

This development underscores the persistent tension between local activism and national security imperatives in the region. As Joshua Wong continues his detention until late 2036, the case remains a central reference point for future political trials. The legal framework established here will likely influence subsequent proceedings involving other prominent figures.