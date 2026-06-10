Joshua Jackson Sparks Romance Rumors with Model Olivia Burgess After New York Outing

Actor Joshua Jackson was seen holding hands and laughing with model Olivia Burgess during a weekend stroll in New York City, fueling new romance speculation following his red carpet appearance with co-star Katie Holmes at the Tribeca Festival.

Joshua Jackson , the 47-year-old actor known for his roles in Dawson's Creek and Fringe, has sparked new romance rumors following sightings with model and dancer Olivia Burgess in New York City.

The pair were seen holding hands and sharing lighthearted moments during a casual walk through Manhattan on Sunday. This latest development comes just one day after Jackson was seen at the Tribeca Festival with his Dawson's Creek co-star Katie Holmes, promoting their new film Happy Hours, where they displayed affectionate behavior on the red carpet. The actor was previously married to actress Jodie Turner-Smith; their divorce was finalized in 2024 after she filed in 2023.

He was also briefly linked to actress Lupita Nyong'o, with their breakup confirmed earlier this year. Burgess, who has over 15,000 Instagram followers, is a model who has worked with brands like Jean Paul Gaultier and The Gap. She is also a trained dancer, notably serving as a backup dancer for Beyoncé during the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

During the weekend outing, Jackson wore cream-colored trousers and a white shirt with rolled sleeves, while Burgess opted for black and white checkered shorts, a black tank top, and black loafers, with her hair styled in an updo. At one point, Burgess made Jackson laugh heartily as they navigated a busy street, highlighting their easy chemistry.

The sightings have fueled speculation about a potential romance between the two, especially given Jackson's recent history of public displays of affection with Holmes, which he later described as rooted in a deep, long-standing personal and professional bond. Jackson and Holmes reconnected for the film Happy Hours, which Holmes wrote and directed. The movie's synopsis describes former sweethearts reuniting years later and navigating careers, family, and personal dreams, mirroring aspects of their own real-life history.

Jackson praised Holmes on the red carpet, calling their early relationship precious and their collaboration magical. Holmes reciprocated, emphasizing the sacred nature of their working relationship and mutual respect. The film also stars Mary-Louise Parker, Joe Tippett, and Constance Wu. Jackson shares a six-year-old daughter, Juno, with his ex-wife Turner-Smith.

The ongoing media attention on Jackson's personal life underscores the public's fascination with celebrity relationships, particularly those involving actors from beloved 1990s and 2000s television series. As of now, neither Jackson nor Burgess has commented on the nature of their relationship, leaving fans to speculate based on their visible camaraderie and frequent sightings together in the city.

The consecutive outings with two different women-first Holmes at a high-profile festival and then Burgess during a low-key stroll-have sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms and entertainment news outlets. Observers note that Jackson appears to be navigating his post-divorce life with a series of high-profile connections, though the seriousness of any current involvement remains unconfirmed.

The narrative of rekindled romance with Holmes, coupled with the new rumors involving Burgess, paints a picture of an actor who remains a focal point of celebrity gossip. Meanwhile, Burgess maintains her own profile as a multi-hyphenate talent in modeling and dance, with a social media presence that showcases her artistic pursuits. The intersection of their worlds in New York, a city known for its celebrity spotting culture, adds another layer to the unfolding story.

While the source material contains repetitive phrases and boilerplate text like "Read More" and "Opens in new window," the substantive news revolves around Jackson's rumored new relationship, his recent public appearances with Holmes, and the backstory of their film collaboration. The core elements are the sightings, the historical context of Jackson's relationships, and the professional project that reunited him with Holmes.

The details about Burgess's career and the affectionate moments observed provide color but are secondary to the central rumor mill. The article also includes verbatim quotes from Jackson and Holmes about their creative partnership, which adds depth to their public personas beyond mere spectacle. Ultimately, the news cycle continues to track Jackson's romantic life, illustrating how personal events for public figures are dissected and reported in real time





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Joshua Jackson Olivia Burgess Romance Rumors Katie Holmes Dawson's Creek Tribeca Festival Happy Hours Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce Backup Dancer Beyoncé

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